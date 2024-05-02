Airbnb users just got a sweet free upgrade which will make group trips easier than ever

Quick Summary Popular accommodation app, Airbnb is getting a nifty free upgrade. A handful of new features should make it easier than ever to plan group trips.

We're living in the era of the start-up right now. It seems like it's easier than ever for those in the tech industry with a good idea and a dream to turn that into a reality.

We see it everywhere. Carl Pei's Nothing have taken the world of phones and wireless earbuds by storm with a fashion-first approach. More recently, the Rabbit R1 has made headlines, taking the world of AI and placing it into a compact device.

One of the original kings of the start-up world was Airbnb. The platform sought to revolutionise the accommodation industry, offering experiences that we're totally different to you standard hotel room.

Now, the brand has released its Summer 2024 update – and there is one neat change which could make group trips much easier. The brand has included a couple of new features designed with this in mind.

For starters, wishlists can now be shared. The wishlist feature was launched over a decade ago, with over 1.2 billion lists created since then. Now, users can share these with others on their trip, helping to align plans between groups.

As if that wasn't enough, there's also a new Messages tab. That allows everyone on a trip to message with the host in a group thread. That should make it much simpler to read, by consolidating all messages into one space for ease of access.

They've also added a Trip Invitation function. That allows users to invite others to join them, sharing key information like the full address, the Wi-Fi password and check-in instructions in the app.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's a significant free upgrade, which should do wonders for groups of people travelling together. If you've ever tried to organise a group trip, you'll be well aware of how painful that process can be. With these new features, though, it might not be so bad after all.

There are a host of other new features on offer, too. You can read the full blog post for more information.