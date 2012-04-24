Advertised broadband speeds drop by a third following rule change

Internet Service Providers have cut a third off their advertised broadband speeds in the wake of a rule change on the heavily used 'up-to' speeds

Following the introduction of new rules on how internet service providers can advertise broadband speeds, a new study has shown that in the three weeks since the new guidelines were introduced, advertised speeds have dropped by a third.



Brought into action on April 1st, the new rules, which require ISPs to deliver connection speeds that reach the advertised 'up-to' limits to at least 10 per cent of its customers, have been introduced to give consumers a fairer portrayal of the service they can expect to receive.



With many ISPs advertising the highest possible download speeds to the masses, even if available only to a small minority, the new figures compiled by comparison service uSwitch have shown that since the new rules were introduced, advertised speeds have dropped 33 per cent.



With the pre rule change speeds averaging out at 'up-to' 21.66 Mbps, the new study has show that this figure has dropped a massive 7.08 Mbps since the new rules were introduced, down to an average of 'up-to' 14.58 Mbps.



"The unfortunate reality for many broadband users – particularly those in rural areas where the infrastructure isn't yet up to scratch – is that the up-to speeds previously advertised by broadband providers are not the speeds they actually receive,” said Julia Stent, Director of Telecoms at uSwitch.com.



She added: “This change in advertising regulation is a positive step for consumers as it provides a much more accurate picture of which speeds you can expect than before. Many providers have also now started to display up-to speeds to individual customers based on postcode and phone number, which give you an even better idea of the top speed you might be able to get.”



