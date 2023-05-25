Acer takes you close to the Edge with its latest high-spec laptops

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Acer has just unveiled two of its best laptops yet, including one of the best gaming laptops for demanding players.

The newly refreshed Acer Swift Edge 16 is a thin, light, Ryzen-powered laptop for pros on the go, and the new Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop offers the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.

They're impressive laptops but you'll need to wait to get your hands on them: the Swift Edge 16 is launching in the US first in June, and will come to Europe in July; the Predator Triton 16 won't go on sale until September.

Here's what to expect.

Acer Swift Edge 16 and Acer Predator Triton 16: specs and pricing

The refreshed Swift Edge 16 comes with Windows 11 and a choice of AMD Ryzen 7040 processors and graphics up to AMD Radeon 780M, with Ryzen AI on some models. The display is a 16-inch 3.2K OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut for lifelike visuals. It supports Microsoft Pluton security and has Wi-Fi 7. That's fast, with support for speeds up to 5.8Gbps and latency of under 2ms.

The Swift Edge is very light at just 1.23kg, which isn't at all bad for a 16-incher, and has a decent selection of ports including two USB A, dual USB 4 type C 65W ports, HDMI 2.1 and a microSD card reader.

The RRP for the Swift Edge 16 is $1,299 / €1,199, which is roughly £1,050.

The Predator Triton 16 has a 500 nit 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA 2560 x 1600 IPS display. Inside there are the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU and up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. The Core i9 option is available with turbo speeds of up to 5.4GHz, and the CPU teams up with the NVIDIA GPU for DLSS 3 and Max Q features for ray tracing and performance optimisation. You can configure this Predator with up 32 GB of DDR5 5200 MHz memory and up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 SSDs in RAID 0 configuration.

In addition to the obligatory cutting-edge cooling system and slimline case the Predator has good connectivity including Intel® Killer™ DoubleShot™ Pro (E2600+Wi-Fi 6E 1675i), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1, a Type-C USB port with Thunderbolt™ 4 and a Micro SD™ card reader. There's also a Windows Hello fingerprint reader.

The Predator Triton 16 will be $1,799 in the US and €2,299 (about £1,999) in Europe.