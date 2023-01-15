A touchscreen MacBook sounds great but an iPad with MacOS might be more useful

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has been late to the party in bringing touchscreen displays to its Mac range but that could be changing. The latest rumours from Bloomberg (opens in new tab) suggest that touchscreen models could be released in 2025. That's still a long way off but how will it impact the current MacBook and iPad ranges when it happens?

The current iPad range, particularly the latest iPad Pro 12.9 M2 model, are fantastic. They have more than enough power for even the most demanding videographer. However, the iPadOS isn't the most useable for work purposes. Meanwhile, there are times when I don't need the complexity of a MacBook Pro for simple word processing, editing and web use.

The perfect solution for me would be an iPad Pro that runs MacOS, or at least one that could swap between a full MacOS and a simplified iPadOS, depending on your current needs.

An iPad Pro with a Mac OS would be my chosen set up (Image credit: Future)

That's not to say I wouldn't still like to have a touchscreen on my MacBook Pro. I'm always envious when I see PC users tap and swipe on their laptop screens – apart from when it leaves fingermarks.

I suspect by 2025 we could see touchscreens appearing across the range, blurring the lines further between Mac and iPad. This will give users more choice to find a machine that suits their needs without sacrificing functionality. I just hope that the OS can adapt at both ends to make the process easier for those using the Mac for casual swiping and the iPad for work.