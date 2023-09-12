A new Wahoo smart bike is here – and you might love the price

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I've been riding the best indoor smart bikes for a couple of years now, as I find them so handy for indoor training or for simply avoiding the off-and-on constant adjustment of a road-worthy bike frame onto a turbo trainer. Much as I love the Wahoo Kickr Bike, however, its lofty price tag is a hurdle too far for many.

Now there's a new Wahoo smart bike in town: the Kickr Bike Shift has been designed to maintain many of the top-spec product's features but at an altogether more affordable price proposition - which will add obvious appeal if that's been your main obstacle in obtaining one of Wahoo's best.

So what are the key differences in the Kickr Bike Shift? This new standalone bike ditches the built-in display and rise/fall motion of the Kickr Bike, instead opting for a static frame (with the same adjustability), improved tension clamp levers for adjustment, and an electromagnetic flywheel instead of the motor drive of the top-end Bike product.

The result? The new Shift product is a little lighter, the 'brake design' of the flywheel doesn't feel as eminently fluid as that of the motor drive, but if you've never been on a Wahoo bike before, then you'd be at odds to know. It feels like a quality product - I've had one set up in the garage for a couple of weeks and will be reviewing once more miles have been put into the saddle - and a sensible proposition at a new price.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Wahoo) (Image credit: Wahoo) (Image credit: Wahoo) (Image credit: Wahoo) (Image credit: Wahoo) (Image credit: Wahoo)

However, while you might love the price for being less than the Kickr Bike proper, the Kickr Bike Shift's asking price still isn't small: it'll set you back £2,699/ $2,999/ AU$ 4,499 on day dot. Which is right now: you can order the indoor bike right now, from 12th September 2023, across the globe.

I suspect you're now scratching your chin, wondering whether the new option is the most suitable for your needs (and bank balance). Having been using the Kickr Bike for a year prior to getting on the Kickr Bike Shift, I don't find the lack of rise/fall to be a major bother, personally. However, the lack of a screen is irritating as it makes comprehending gearing trickier - but Wahoo will send that information via Bluetooth (we just need a Zwift update to be able to adsorb that into the app; something that's apparently "in talks" and will hopefully come in the future).

Of all the aspects, it's actually the lack of a motor drive to provide that ultimate fluidity that I miss the most. But it's marginal, really. The Shift still has all the great features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth and ANT+, 2200W maximum power wattage, plus a batch of improvements when it comes to adjusting the frame as you need. Considering the price difference, I, and I'm sure many others, will find the Shift to be just the indoor cycling tonic they need this winter.