Google Pixel 7: latest news and rumours

There's always massive interest around Google's latest Pixel phone – and the Pixel 7 series is no different.

Google has already confirmed the Pixel 7 series, which is good news, revealing some early facts at Google I/O 2022's opening keynote.

Of course, there's a lot of additional unknown details about the Pixel 7, plus what we'd like to see done better in Google's next-gen devices.

So here's the summary of all the facts and the possible fiction surrounding the Google Pixel 7.

Google has officially stated that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro – that's right, a duo of handsets are confirmed – will release 'this fall' (it's even adapted for 'this autumn' on the UK Google Pixel site). Our reading of that is probably October 2022, as that's the typical month when Google's flagship hardware lands.

It's likely the Pixel 7 will go on sale within the same month, too, as that's been typical of previous releases, so October will likely be your access point to get the latest Google phones. However, how much you'll have to spend is a total unknown at this stage.

Despite both handsets being loaded onto store.google.com, they're not in the actual shop and obviously aren't yet for sale or pre-order. We would, however, expect a similar pricing structure to the previous range, so around £/$599 for the Pixel 7 and £899/$899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7: The facts

Google's early teasing of the Pixel 7 confirms a similar design to the previous Pixel 6. However, the 7 series is made from recycled aluminium, including the camera 'bar', which is all composed from a single piece. That ought to give the iconic design an even higher level of flagship appeal.

The Pixel 7 Pro will feature a trio of cameras (though precisely what hasn't been detailed and you can't tell from Google's early renders), while the Pixel 7 will feature a pair instead, so one fewer lens. That's also in-line with the previous Pixel 6 series.

The next big confirmed feature is the inclusion of "next-gen Tensor". So the second-generation of Google's own chipset. Exactly how that'll step up the game isn't yet clear, beyond Google's claim that it "will bring even more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition." All good stuff to have.

Last up, fresh off the back of Google I/O, we know that Android 13 will be the staple software installed – and, as is typical, the Pixel 7 series will be the first devices with it pre-loaded.

Google Pixel 7: The rumours

There have been umpteen rumours about the Pixel 7 handsets in previous months, the keenest of which is that the Pixel 7 is said to feature a 6.3-inch handset, the Pixel 7 Pro a larger 6.7-inches. That's interesting as it suggests the Pixel 7 is slightly smaller than the Pixel 6.

Google has also patented an under-display camera technology, way back at the tail-end of 2021, and while it can often take Google a number of years to implement its technologies, there is a change the Pixel 7 series could benefit. After all, in both its teaser videos there's never even a glimpse of the main display for either handset, so what's Google hiding?

Those are the core rumours for now, but we'll be sure to add in any updates about what to expect from the Pixel 7 handsets as and when reliable sources drop additional information. In the meantime, here are the key improvements we'd like to see from the next-gen Google phones:

Google Pixel 7: What we'd like to see

1. Faster charging!

The Pixel 6 Pro offers 30W charging (23W if wireless). Which isn't bad, per se, but it's miles away from the best going. When some competitors are pushing into 125W or 150W territory, Google should be able to bring far more rapid fast-charging solutions to its phones. Don't expect it, mind, but it'd certainly be nice to have.

2. Even more stabilisation

It's great that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro offered optical stabilisation (OIS) on both their main lenses. It's really useful for general shooting, not to mention assisting with sharper low-light shots (which the Pixel series is amazing at capturing). But with competitors like Vivo offering class-leading built-in gimbal systems, it'd be great to see Google step up its solution in this area (it's not like there's not enough room in that massive camera enclosure, after all).

3. Better zoom

The Pixel 6 doesn't feature a zoom lens. The Pixel 6 Pro does, but it's a 4x zoom. Now, we can already see that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will echo their predecessors in terms of numbers of lenses (two and three, respectively), meaning there's little chance the Pixel 7 will offer a decent zoom. What's needed, therefore, is even more resolution to permit a more useful digital zoom – especially when we know that Google has got the goods when it comes to computational photography and could really excel here.

4. More power please

While the original Google Tensor chipset was certainly interesting, its raw power for certain tasks won't match up to, say, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in reality. We already know that second-gen Tensor will be coming to both Pixel 7 handsets, so it'd be great to not only have more raw power – but power distribution that avoids overheating too. Yes, we want cake upon the cake please.

5. A raft of new colours

Yes, the aluminium frame and camera bar design are certainly unique, but with Google only showing everything off in white upon silver for now, it makes us pine for a dash of colour. We know the brand has that in its stable, as the Pixel 6a in green shows, so let's hope for some standout options in the Pixel 7's line-up to give it another angle of appeal.