5-star Sonos soundbar suddenly drops to lowest-ever price in amazing Argos deal

When it comes to the best soundbars Sonos is a name that you'll hear frequently – and for good reason, as its Arc, Beam and Ray trio of options are great buys to pair with the best TVs of today (the Ray fits into the best soundbars for small TVs in particular).

The most popular of Sonos' soundbar trio is the second-gen Beam 2, which was awarded the coveted 5-star Platinum Award in T3's review, and its price has suddenly plummeted to its lowest ever in a flash deal over at Argos. It's a real bonafide deal that you won't want to sleep on.

Sonos Beam 2: was £499 , now £374 at Argos

The best Sonos soundbar for most people, this single-box solution is an ideal fit whether you're listening while watching music or banging out your favourite tunes. The Argos deal beats all others thanks to this sale price, making it the retailer to shop at!

What makes the Beam 2 so impressive is its big sound from a relatively small footprint. This soundbar also doesn't come with a subwoofer, so if you're looking to be at least semi-discreet and not bother your neighbours then it's a sensible option. It's great with movies but also very adept with music too.

Furthermore it can decode Dolby Atmos, the three-dimensional sound format, and uses processing to emit sound from its small chassis in a way that gives additional height and width far beyond the reach of a standard TV screen. Don't expect it to sound like the best surround sound system ever made, but do expect a big soundstage.

This price drop is most welcome and even beats the previous record-low price point set in the Black Friday sales last year (okay, so only by a quid, but it's still a record!). Better still, you can pick the Beam 2 in its best-looking black finish, as many previous sales have only permitted the white option at the lower price. So if you've been waiting to buy a Beam for some time, now is your best bet...