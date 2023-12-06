5 Philips Hue smart lighting alternatives you need in your life

Whilst Black Friday ended a few weeks a go, it doesn't mean that the deals come to a standstill. This year, multiple reasons meant not that many people took part in in the big retailer weekend. A lot of brands noticed this, causing them to continue many deals into December. I know, we couldn't believe it either!

I personally have been keeping an eye any remaining smart lighting deals, particularly as I'm a huge Philips Hue fan. I love how easy their setups can be, and how much of a product choice there is. However, as wonderful as the brand is, it certainly comes at a price.

Despite many Philips Hue products holding top spots in our best smart light switches, best outdoor lights and best smart bulbs buying guides, I'm now turning to the alternatives. Below are 5 smart lighting products that serve as excellent dupes for the Philips Hue lights. Not only do they perform in a very similar way, but they're a fraction of the cost. Sounds pretty great, right?

Tapo Smart LED Light Strip (5m): was £29.99 , now £15.99 at Amazon (save £14)

This Tapo Smart LED Light Strip (5m) is a brilliant alternative to the Philips Hue lightstrip, and it's currently 47% off! Pick from a variety of animated effects for a unique lighting experience, and its multicolour LEDs allow you to create your own ambiance in tons of fun colours and levels of brightness.

Govee LED Lights 30m: was £35.99 , now £17.99 at Amazon (save £18)

This LED strip light is long enough to decorate and light up larger areas. Energise your bedroom, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, living rooms, and party decoration with more coverage and more lighting effects.

WiZ Colour Imageo Smart Connected WiFi Ceiling Light Spot Fixture: was £134.99 , now £108 at Amazon (save £27)

These WiZ fixtures can be easily placed on your ceiling, allowing you to choose from a palette of millions of light colours to create an amazing atmosphere in your home. They work with your existing Wi-Fi router, and no additional gateway is needed. Simply install your new light, download the WiZ app and you're ready to go.

Lepro GU10 Smart Bulb (pack of four): was £39.99 , now £29.99 at Amazon (save £10)

Looking for some smart bulbs? This Lepro GU10 four pack is almost 40% off. That makes them £7.50 each and much more affordable than the Philips Hue smart bulbs!

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp: was £99.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon (save £40)

Obsessed with the Philips Hue Signe Gradient Floor Lamp but don't fancy forking out £280? This Govee version is 40% off, making it only £59.99!

