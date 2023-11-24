5 Philips Hue alternatives you should buy this Black Friday

Black Friday 2023 has finally arrived and I hope you're having as much fun as we are. There have been some seriously impressive deals released over the past few weeks, but today's sales have topped them all. Big brands such as Amazon and Currys have launched some incredible discounts, and we're almost certain you'll struggle to say no.

I personally have been keeping an eye on the smart lighting deals this Black Friday, particularly as I'm a huge Philips Hue fan. I love how easy their setups can be, and how much of a product choice there is. However, as wonderful as the brand is, it certainly comes at a price.

I've already rounded up the best Philips Hue Black Friday deals, but now I'm turning to the alternatives. Below are 5 smart lighting products that serve as excellent dupes for the Philips Hue lights. Not only do they perform in a very similar way, but they're a fraction of the cost. Sounds pretty great, right?

Tapo Smart LED Light Strip (5m): was £29.99 , now £13.99 at Amazon (save £16)

This Tapo Smart LED Light Strip (5m) is a brilliant alternative to the Philips Hue lightstrip, and it's 53% off for Black Friday! Pick from a variety of animated effects for a unique lighting experience, and its multicolour LEDs allow you to create your own ambiance in tons of fun colours and levels of brightness.

Govee Christmas String Lights: was £89.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon (save £30)

Save 33% with the Govee Christmas String Lights, just in time for the festive season! Serving as a brilliant dupe to the Philips Hue Festavia, these Govee Lights do exactly the same but for a fraction of the cost.

WiZ Colour Connected Outdoor Festoon Lights: was £109.99 , now £87 at Amazon (save £22)

These WiZ outdoor lights are perfect for lighting up your outside space and are also 21% off this Black Friday! Not only are they cheap, but they're a great alternative to some of Philips Hue's best outdoor lights.

Lepro GU10 Smart Bulb (pack of four): was £39.99 , now £24.99 at Amazon (save £15)

Looking for some smart bulbs? This Lepro GU10 four pack is almost 40% this Black Friday. That makes them £6.25 each and much more affordable than the Philips Hue smart bulbs!

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp: was £99.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon (save £40)

Obsessed with the Philips Hue Signe Gradient Floor Lamp but don't fancy forking out £280? This Govee version is 40% off this Black Friday, making it only £59.99!

Interested in more? Check out the 3 smart Christmas tree lights you need for the festive season!