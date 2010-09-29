3D TV sales pass 10,000 at Currys and PC World

Sky 3D launches tomorrow as 3D TV sales gather pace.

3D TVs are set to be a bigger hit than many expected this Christmas after the Currys and PC World retail group made its 10,000th UK sale this week.

DSG International Category Director Jeremy Fennell says the landmark bodes well for the festive season as people look to replicate the 3D cinema experience in their own living rooms.

“We've surpassed the five figure mark for 3D TV sales in the UK now, which shows that people aren't just looking, they're buying too,” he says. "That's also with the limited range we've had so far. By Christmas we'll have a much wider range of stock.

"I think sales have been helped by the number of cinema titles that have been released in 3D, which has given people an experience that they want to replicate in the home."

Fennell adds that many folks splashing out on a new 3D TV this season aren't just doing so for the current generation of 3D content, but to future-proof themselves for when 3D programming becomes more mainstream.

“There's a lot of excitement on the shop floor and I think people buying a TV for Christmas are willing to look at the higher price points because not only do you get a brilliant 2D TV but you're future proofed for 3D content too.”

While this figure in itself isn't mindblowing,this is only one group of retailers. When you add Amazon, John Lewis, Play.com and the rest into the mix, that's a lot of 3D TVs already snapped up.

The news will be a huge boost to Sky, which launches its 3D channel tomorrow, starting with live coverage of the Ryder Cup golf event at Celtic Manor.

Link: Currys