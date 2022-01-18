24-inch iMac deal saves £100 off Apple's super-sleek, super-fast desktop

When I called the latest iMac "the world's coolest desktop" in our 24-inch iMac (2021) review, I meant it – everyone who sees and uses this thing falls in love with it. You get a pro-level screen, huge processing power and an impossibly thin design.

And this deal at Currys makes it even more tempting, by knocking £99 off the price! We haven't seen a lot of offers on this iMac since its launch, so this is a rare great saving.

Apple iMac 24-inch with M1: was £1249, now £1149.97 at Currys

Save £99.03 on the awesome iMac, with a 24-inch better-than-4K screen and incredibly fast M1 processor. You also get 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. You can choose it in the blue, green, pink or silver colours (and they come with colour-matched accessories).

The two real knock-out features of the 24-inch iMac are its gorgeous display, and powerful Apple M1 processor.

The display has a resolution of 4480 x 2520, which means everything you see is ultra-sharp. Its 500-nit brightness level is also far higher than your average computer screen (which is anything between 200 nits and 400 nits, normally), which makes it incredibly vibrant and punchy, as well as extremely sharp.

The M1 processor is an eight-core beast, with enough power for high-end creative work, let alone web browsing and documents – it means the computer is future-proof for whatever you might want to do with it in the future.

And the body is just 11.3mm thick, which is thinner than a laptop – with the funky colours it comes in, it's just a stunning piece of design.