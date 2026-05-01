This new Nomadic watch is a celebration of Northern Irish road racing

QUICK SUMMARY Belfast-based Nomadic Watches has revealed a limited-run watch built to celebrate the North West 200 motorcycle road race, which takes places in Northern Ireland each May. Limited to just 50 examples, the Céad 126 automatic chronograph with rally-style leather strap is priced at £2,695.

Belfast-based Nomadic Watches has revealed the Apex NW200 Chronograph, a limited-run timepiece built to celebrate its role as official timing partner for the North West 200 motorbike road race.

Limited to just 50 examples, the chronograph is based on Nomadic’s Céad 126, but adds some design details linked to the North West 200, which is the largest annual sporting event in Northern Ireland, and one of the world’s fastest motorbike road races. First held in 1929, the NW200 takes place each May on the north coast of Northern Island, and sees riders top 200 mph as they compete across a nine-mile section of closed public road.

References to the event begin with the name of the new watch. The 126 refers to the average speed, in miles per hour, of a lap set by Glenn Irwin, who was the first rider to cross the 125 mph barrier. It also handily refers to the 26 Isle of Mann TT wins by fellow Irish motorcycle rider Joey Dunlop.

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More racing links are found on the dial, which features a subtle outline of the NW200 route, plus the event logo below the day and date window, and a red racing strip running vertically through the left-hand sub dial.

(Image credit: Nomadic)

A tachymetre scale laps the circumference of the dial and can be used to calculate the average speed of an object traveling a known distance – such as a rider completing a lap of the NW200. The slim red second hand used to read the tachometer echoes those of a motorbike’s rev counter and speedometer, while the pronounced push buttons to control the watch give it the look of a vintage stopwatch.

Continuing the motorsport theme is the perforated rally-style strap, finished in black leather, with a red loop and a tan underside, and produced by The Strap Tailor.

The watch has a 40mm stainless steel case with a sapphire crystal and 100 metres of water resistance. It employs a Sellita SW500-M-a movement with up to 58 hours of power reserve.

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Peter McAuley, founder of Nomadic Watches, described the new piece as “a significant step” for the company. He added: “The North West 200 is one of the most important road races in Northern Ireland, built on speed, precision and performance – the same principles behind our chronograph. Being named official timing partner puts us at the centre of the event. Linking that with the Céad 126 and Glernn Irwin’s 126mph lap makes it a natural fit.”

The watch is available to buy at Nomadic Watches, priced at £2,695 and limited to just 50 examples.