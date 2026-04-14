Some Rolex owners could get a free wad of cash – here's why

Quick Summary Rolex has just discontinued a popular model. The Pepsi is gone, and I think that means big changes to second hand value.

The 2026 edition of Watches and Wonders hasn't even opened its doors, but already there's a major story breaking for some Rolex owners. That's because – as had been suggested before the event – the brand is discontinuing the iconic Rolex GMT-Master II 'Pepsi' as part of its 2026 catalogue changes.

That model was always a fan favourite, but rumoured issues in the process of manufacturing the bezel made it a little untenable. But quite aside from making it impossible to get hold of at retail, there's a secondary effect which I suspect is going to happen very quickly.

As with any popular product suddenly made incredibly hard to get hold of, this is likely to rocket in value pretty quickly. It's great news if you're already an owner of the model, as it could soon increase in value.

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The news is less good for those looking to buy one, as I suspect it will be a much taller order in the coming days and weeks.

(Image credit: Rolex)

I've had a cursory look around some of T3's trusted brands who regularly offer Rolex watches, and the best deal I can currently find is the model listed above at Chisholm Hunter. That cost £16,950, which is actually still very reasonable. I'm anticipating that jumping up in the next few weeks and months, so if this is the model for you, it might be time to pull the trigger.

Of course, it's not the only option. The GMT-Master II range continues to exist, with options like the 'Batman', the 'Sprite', and the 'Root Beer' all offering classic appearances.

If none of those take your fancy, it's worth looking at the wealth of other GMT watches from other brands, too. It's a really growing market right now, and the Pepsi aesthetic is oft-imitated, so you should find something to take your fancy.