Some Rolex owners could get a free wad of cash – here's why

Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Quick Summary
Rolex has just discontinued a popular model.
The Pepsi is gone, and I think that means big changes to second hand value.
The 2026 edition of Watches and Wonders hasn't even opened its doors, but already there's a major story breaking for some Rolex owners. That's because – as had been suggested before the event – the brand is discontinuing the iconic Rolex GMT-Master II 'Pepsi' as part of its 2026 catalogue changes.
That model was always a fan favourite, but rumoured issues in the process of manufacturing the bezel made it a little untenable. But quite aside from making it impossible to get hold of at retail, there's a secondary effect which I suspect is going to happen very quickly.
This might be your last chance to snag a Pepsi at this price!
Get the look for less: Invicta Pro Diver (Pepsi bezel) £79.69 at Amazon
As with any popular product suddenly made incredibly hard to get hold of, this is likely to rocket in value pretty quickly. It's great news if you're already an owner of the model, as it could soon increase in value.Article continues below
The news is less good for those looking to buy one, as I suspect it will be a much taller order in the coming days and weeks.
I've had a cursory look around some of T3's trusted brands who regularly offer Rolex watches, and the best deal I can currently find is the model listed above at Chisholm Hunter. That cost £16,950, which is actually still very reasonable. I'm anticipating that jumping up in the next few weeks and months, so if this is the model for you, it might be time to pull the trigger.
Of course, it's not the only option. The GMT-Master II range continues to exist, with options like the 'Batman', the 'Sprite', and the 'Root Beer' all offering classic appearances.
If none of those take your fancy, it's worth looking at the wealth of other GMT watches from other brands, too. It's a really growing market right now, and the Pepsi aesthetic is oft-imitated, so you should find something to take your fancy.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.