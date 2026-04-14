Some Rolex owners could get a free wad of cash – here's why

An iconic model has been discontinued, which is certain to make prices skyrocket

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Watches and Wonders 2021: Rolex
(Image credit: Rolex)
Quick Summary

Rolex has just discontinued a popular model.

The Pepsi is gone, and I think that means big changes to second hand value.

The 2026 edition of Watches and Wonders hasn't even opened its doors, but already there's a major story breaking for some Rolex owners. That's because – as had been suggested before the event – the brand is discontinuing the iconic Rolex GMT-Master II 'Pepsi' as part of its 2026 catalogue changes.

Rolex GMT-Master II 'Pepsi'
Rolex GMT-Master II 'Pepsi': £16,950 at Chisholm Hunter

This might be your last chance to snag a Pepsi at this price!

Get the look for less: Invicta Pro Diver (Pepsi bezel) £79.69 at Amazon

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As with any popular product suddenly made incredibly hard to get hold of, this is likely to rocket in value pretty quickly. It's great news if you're already an owner of the model, as it could soon increase in value.

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The news is less good for those looking to buy one, as I suspect it will be a much taller order in the coming days and weeks.

Rolex GMT-Master II

(Image credit: Rolex)

I've had a cursory look around some of T3's trusted brands who regularly offer Rolex watches, and the best deal I can currently find is the model listed above at Chisholm Hunter. That cost £16,950, which is actually still very reasonable. I'm anticipating that jumping up in the next few weeks and months, so if this is the model for you, it might be time to pull the trigger.

Of course, it's not the only option. The GMT-Master II range continues to exist, with options like the 'Batman', the 'Sprite', and the 'Root Beer' all offering classic appearances.

If none of those take your fancy, it's worth looking at the wealth of other GMT watches from other brands, too. It's a really growing market right now, and the Pepsi aesthetic is oft-imitated, so you should find something to take your fancy.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

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