Citizen x Marvel collab brings the Fantastic Four to your wrist

QUICK SUMMARY Citizen has partnered with Marvel to reveal a new Fantastic Four timepiece. Solar powered and made from titanium, the watch is limited to 1,000 examples and priced at an entirely reasonable £499.

Citizen has revealed a new watch in partnership with Marvel and the Fantastic 4, featuring a titanium case and solar power.

Paying tribute to Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Torch and the Thing, the watch has a pale blue dial and subtle vertical brush pattern. The white lume markers and wavy 12 o’clock position are a nod to Reed Richards’ ability to stretch his body.

There’s a day and date window at the three o’clock position, a glowing Fantastic Four logo at four o’clock (naturally), a flame at six o’clock for the Touch, and a nod to the Thing’s rock-like hide at nine o’clock. The team’s logo appears on the case back, and the watch comes with a collectible Fantastic Four coin.

(Image credit: Citizen)

The watch itself has a 39 mm titanium case and matching bracelet, with a sapphire crystal protecting the dial and 100 metres of water resistance, meaning it’s safe for swimming, showering and snorkeling. The watch is driven by Citizen’s solar-powered Eco-Drive technology, which uses natural and artificial light to keep the battery topped up indefinitely.

Limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide, the Citizen Marvel Fantastic Four watch is priced at £499 and will be available to order from the company’s website soon.