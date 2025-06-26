Citizen x Marvel collab brings the Fantastic Four to your wrist
Citizen teams up with Marvel for this solar-powered titanium timepiece
Citizen has partnered with Marvel to reveal a new Fantastic Four timepiece.
Solar powered and made from titanium, the watch is limited to 1,000 examples and priced at an entirely reasonable £499.
Paying tribute to Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Torch and the Thing, the watch has a pale blue dial and subtle vertical brush pattern. The white lume markers and wavy 12 o’clock position are a nod to Reed Richards’ ability to stretch his body.
There’s a day and date window at the three o’clock position, a glowing Fantastic Four logo at four o’clock (naturally), a flame at six o’clock for the Touch, and a nod to the Thing’s rock-like hide at nine o’clock. The team’s logo appears on the case back, and the watch comes with a collectible Fantastic Four coin.
The watch itself has a 39 mm titanium case and matching bracelet, with a sapphire crystal protecting the dial and 100 metres of water resistance, meaning it’s safe for swimming, showering and snorkeling. The watch is driven by Citizen’s solar-powered Eco-Drive technology, which uses natural and artificial light to keep the battery topped up indefinitely.
Limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide, the Citizen Marvel Fantastic Four watch is priced at £499 and will be available to order from the company’s website soon.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
