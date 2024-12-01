Live
Cyber Monday deals 2024 – live updates on the biggest UK discounts
Tech deals are here for Cyber Monday with big savings on TVs, headphones and more from all the biggest retailers
Just as December follows November, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, offering more great deals into the week ahead. Traditionally, Cyber Monday was when the online deals would happen, when Black Friday deals were very much in-store only. Today though, that's not the case and more events take place online than on the high street.
Cyber Monday is still more common in the US, than here in the UK, as many retailers choose to simply run their Black Friday sales until 2nd December. However, it's sometimes a chance to find discounts on tech that even beat those offered over Black Friday and the weekend between.
There are of course plenty of deals that simply continue over from the earlier sales and still offer some of the biggest savings. On this page we've rounded up all the discounts that are worth looking at right now – whichever sale they are part of.
Prices and deals are likely to change fast as stocks run dry and products are returned back to their original prices. With that in mind, you'll find live updates at the bottom of this page and we'll be updating the curated list of products throughout the day. Happy shopping!
Cyber Monday best TV deals
The 77-inch version of the B4 is big enough to fill almost any room with gorgeous colours and sharp footage – and you can save a massive sum on it right now. But the real reason to want OLED is the rich, inky blacks and pixel-perfect illumination – which is what makes this massive set so desirable.
Save £500 on this 85-inch Samsung TV. This 4K QLED screen feature Dolby Atmos sound and 120Hz Motion Accelerator, making it ideal for gaming as well as TV.
Save £2,500 on this whopping 98-inch TV at Selfridges! That's a killer saving, and makes it well worth the asking price.
Sony's amazing 2023 OLED TV has a mammoth £1050 off at AO.com right now – even more for AO members. It has all the latest picture processing wizardry and runs on the Google TV platform so gives access to all the streaming service you could hope for.
A massive £750 off Sony's latest OLED TV is a grand deal for a set that will deliver audio-visual excellence that the competition struggles to compete against.
TCL is well-known for offering spectacular value in its TVs – and that's exactly what you're getting here, but for an even deeper cut of the price. Mini-LED means super-bright images, while the 85-inch scale means massive visuals – like having a cinema at home.
With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.
Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.
Save a whopping £900 on this stylish laser projector at Amazon. Hisense make some killer audiovisual tech, and this projector is no different.
Cyber Monday Headphone deals
You can see and feel why the PX8 are the highest-end Bowers & Wilkins headphones from the moment you open the box. The high-end materials and high-end audio output are second to none – and now the price is lower than ever before too.
Save 33% on these top rateed headphones, or opt for the newer S2e that actually won the T3 Award for best headphones this year, for an extra £50.
The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.
Thanks to a folding design and included carry case, the QC Ultra Headphones are great for travelling with. Add 18 hours of battery, plus active noise-cancelling that's more performative than any of the competition, and these Bose over-ears earn their 5-star review and multiple awards wins.
Save 30% on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling wireless headphones. Or 29% off the white versions.
The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.
Winning the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are no doubt among the very best you can buy. The price has tumbled even further this Black Friday, making them an even better purchase than ever before.
Samsung completely redesigned its top-end wireless earbuds this year, going for a more AirPods drop-style effect. That's to their benefit, as the connectivity has been improved along with the audio performance.
Save £70 on the fantastic Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds at Amazon. Those are a killer pair of earbuds with top notch ANC and sound quality.
Save 40% on the Earfun Air Pro 4 at Amazon. These are some of the best value buds I've tested, making this an incredible deal.
The Powerbeats Pro is a great pair of buds for those who like to stay active. Thanks to their secure hook design they'll stay put even during the toughest of workouts. Save 46% off now!
Cyber Monday audio deals
Save 27% on the white version of this incredible smart speaker, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.
Save 27% on the black version of the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker.
Save 25% on the second generation Sonos Beam smart soundbar.
Save 52% on the white version of the all-in-one compact Sonos Ray soundbar (or 50% on the black version). Ideal for smaller TV setups.
Save 26% on the original Sonos Arc soundbar – though now replaced with the Sonos Arc Ultra, this is still a top soundbar, especially for this money.
Save 26% on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker. This produces excellent sound wherever you take it, and comes with a handy charging base.
Save 36%: There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This isn't because it's an older model, either, this is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the boxes you could want for surround, and great tie-in features with Samsung TVs that make it a stellar proposition.
Normally £868 when bought separately, not only do you get them cheaper in a bundle, there's £200 off the player itself in this amazing deal.
Snag one of the most stylish portable speakers with over £100 slashed from the list price. It's a perfect accompaniment to your modern look, giving you quality sound on the go.
Cyber Monday laptop deals
The 13-inch MacBook Air sports the M3 processor and is therefore a workhorse as well as one of the sleekest models in Apple's lineup. It is also ready for Apple Intelligence when that arrives for macOS soon.
Save £219 on this 16-inch WUXGA laptop. Features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.
Leading the way as one of the new Copilot+ PCs, the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is as useful as it is slim. It runs on the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU and has a 512GB SSD built in for storage.
Featuring a stunning 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display, this Windows 11 laptop also comes with 1TB of internal SSD storage and 16GB of RAM to go with its Intel i5 processor.
There's £300 off Samsung's top-tier tablet – and it's never been this cheap by a significant margin. It's easily among the best Android tablets money can buy – now just a lot less of the latter is needed.
Cyber Monday phone deals
The second-generation foldable from Google was heralded a "foldable revolution" in T3's review – a giant step-change compared to the first-gen Pixel Fold and a total reimagination of how foldables can be used compromise-free. With £300 off the asking price, it's still pricey – but it's a stellar deal for a flagship such as this.
Amazon has nearly £150 off the price of the Pixel 8a in the UK, making this indisputably the best mid-range phone on the market. This price might not last long, so jump on it!
The Nothing Phone (2a) represents amazing value even when it's full price, but now you can get it for £40 off - whether you choose the basic 128GB version with 8GB of RAM or the slightly pricier 256GB option with 12GB of memory.
While the name might make it sound physically larger, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is actually the same size, just with a slightly more powerful processor, a better selfie camera, and a slightly swankier design. This deal makes it more affordable than normal if you do fancy that boost.
One of the most affordable phones on the market thanks to a £40 discount for Black Friday, the CMF Phone 1 is a perfect choice for anyone looking to keep their costs down but still score a fun and well-designed new phone.
Save a cool £200 on this killer OnePlus handset! Not only is it incredibly stylish, it's packed with top specs for a bargain price.