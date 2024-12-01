Cyber Monday deals 2024 – live updates on the biggest UK discounts

Just as December follows November, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, offering more great deals into the week ahead. Traditionally, Cyber Monday was when the online deals would happen, when Black Friday deals were very much in-store only. Today though, that's not the case and more events take place online than on the high street.

Cyber Monday is still more common in the US, than here in the UK, as many retailers choose to simply run their Black Friday sales until 2nd December. However, it's sometimes a chance to find discounts on tech that even beat those offered over Black Friday and the weekend between.

There are of course plenty of deals that simply continue over from the earlier sales and still offer some of the biggest savings. On this page we've rounded up all the discounts that are worth looking at right now – whichever sale they are part of.

Prices and deals are likely to change fast as stocks run dry and products are returned back to their original prices. With that in mind, you'll find live updates at the bottom of this page and we'll be updating the curated list of products throughout the day. Happy shopping!

Essential Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday best TV deals

LG OLED B4 77-inch: was £3,499.99 now £1,999 at John Lewis The 77-inch version of the B4 is big enough to fill almost any room with gorgeous colours and sharp footage – and you can save a massive sum on it right now. But the real reason to want OLED is the rich, inky blacks and pixel-perfect illumination – which is what makes this massive set so desirable.

Sony Bravia A80L 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,599 now £1,549 at AO.com Sony's amazing 2023 OLED TV has a mammoth £1050 off at AO.com right now – even more for AO members. It has all the latest picture processing wizardry and runs on the Google TV platform so gives access to all the streaming service you could hope for.

TCL C805K 85-inch Mini-LED TV: was £1,799 now £1,269 at Amazon TCL is well-known for offering spectacular value in its TVs – and that's exactly what you're getting here, but for an even deeper cut of the price. Mini-LED means super-bright images, while the 85-inch scale means massive visuals – like having a cinema at home.

Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,099 at Amazon With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £419.99 at Amazon Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

Cyber Monday Headphone deals

Bowers & Wilkins Px8: was £599 now £399 at Amazon You can see and feel why the PX8 are the highest-end Bowers & Wilkins headphones from the moment you open the box. The high-end materials and high-end audio output are second to none – and now the price is lower than ever before too.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £299.95 at Bose UK Thanks to a folding design and included carry case, the QC Ultra Headphones are great for travelling with. Add 18 hours of battery, plus active noise-cancelling that's more performative than any of the competition, and these Bose over-ears earn their 5-star review and multiple awards wins.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £175 at Amazon Save £70 on the fantastic Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds at Amazon. Those are a killer pair of earbuds with top notch ANC and sound quality.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £269.95 now £139 at Amazon The Powerbeats Pro is a great pair of buds for those who like to stay active. Thanks to their secure hook design they'll stay put even during the toughest of workouts. Save 46% off now!

Cyber Monday audio deals

Samsung HW-Q990D surround system: was £1,499 now £959 at Amazon Save 36%: There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This isn't because it's an older model, either, this is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the boxes you could want for surround, and great tie-in features with Samsung TVs that make it a stellar proposition.

Cyber Monday laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £999 at Amazon Leading the way as one of the new Copilot+ PCs, the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is as useful as it is slim. It runs on the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU and has a 512GB SSD built in for storage.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £549.99 now £449.99 at Amazon Featuring a stunning 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display, this Windows 11 laptop also comes with 1TB of internal SSD storage and 16GB of RAM to go with its Intel i5 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was £899 now £599 at Amazon There's £300 off Samsung's top-tier tablet – and it's never been this cheap by a significant margin. It's easily among the best Android tablets money can buy – now just a lot less of the latter is needed.