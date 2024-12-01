Live

Cyber Monday deals 2024 – live updates on the biggest UK discounts

Tech deals are here for Cyber Monday with big savings on TVs, headphones and more from all the biggest retailers

Mat Gallagher
By
last updated
in Deals

Just as December follows November, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, offering more great deals into the week ahead. Traditionally, Cyber Monday was when the online deals would happen, when Black Friday deals were very much in-store only. Today though, that's not the case and more events take place online than on the high street.

Cyber Monday is still more common in the US, than here in the UK, as many retailers choose to simply run their Black Friday sales until 2nd December. However, it's sometimes a chance to find discounts on tech that even beat those offered over Black Friday and the weekend between.

There are of course plenty of deals that simply continue over from the earlier sales and still offer some of the biggest savings. On this page we've rounded up all the discounts that are worth looking at right now – whichever sale they are part of.

Prices and deals are likely to change fast as stocks run dry and products are returned back to their original prices. With that in mind, you'll find live updates at the bottom of this page and we'll be updating the curated list of products throughout the day. Happy shopping!

Essential Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday best TV deals

LG OLED B4 77-inch
LG OLED B4 77-inch: was £3,499.99 now £1,999 at John Lewis

The 77-inch version of the B4 is big enough to fill almost any room with gorgeous colours and sharp footage – and you can save a massive sum on it right now. But the real reason to want OLED is the rich, inky blacks and pixel-perfect illumination – which is what makes this massive set so desirable.

View Deal
Samsung 85-inch QLED HDR 4K
Samsung 85-inch QLED HDR 4K : was £2,399 now £1,899 at John Lewis

Save £500 on this 85-inch Samsung TV. This 4K QLED screen feature Dolby Atmos sound and 120Hz Motion Accelerator, making it ideal for gaming as well as TV.

View Deal
Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV
Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV: was £5,499 now £2,999 at Selfridges

Save £2,500 on this whopping 98-inch TV at Selfridges! That's a killer saving, and makes it well worth the asking price.

Also check: Samsung £2,999

View Deal
Sony Bravia A80L 65-inch OLED TV
Sony Bravia A80L 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,599 now £1,549 at AO.com

Sony's amazing 2023 OLED TV has a mammoth £1050 off at AO.com right now – even more for AO members. It has all the latest picture processing wizardry and runs on the Google TV platform so gives access to all the streaming service you could hope for.

View Deal
Sony Bravia 8 65-inch
Sony Bravia 8 65-inch: was £2,699 now £1,999 at Hughes

A massive £750 off Sony's latest OLED TV is a grand deal for a set that will deliver audio-visual excellence that the competition struggles to compete against.

View Deal
TCL C805K 85-inch Mini-LED TV
TCL C805K 85-inch Mini-LED TV: was £1,799 now £1,269 at Amazon

TCL is well-known for offering spectacular value in its TVs – and that's exactly what you're getting here, but for an even deeper cut of the price. Mini-LED means super-bright images, while the 85-inch scale means massive visuals – like having a cinema at home.

View Deal
Sony A80L OLED 55-inch
Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,099 at Amazon

With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £419.99 at Amazon

Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

View Deal
Hisense 4k Trichroma Mini Laser Projector
Hisense 4k Trichroma Mini Laser Projector: was £1,999 now £1,099 at Amazon

Save a whopping £900 on this stylish laser projector at Amazon. Hisense make some killer audiovisual tech, and this projector is no different.

View Deal

Cyber Monday Headphone deals

Bowers & Wilkins Px8
Bowers & Wilkins Px8: was £599 now £399 at Amazon

You can see and feel why the PX8 are the highest-end Bowers & Wilkins headphones from the moment you open the box. The high-end materials and high-end audio output are second to none – and now the price is lower than ever before too.

View Deal
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2: was £299 now £199.99 at Amazon

Save 33% on these top rateed headphones, or opt for the newer S2e that actually won the T3 Award for best headphones this year, for an extra £50.

View Deal
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £379 now £249 at Amazon

The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £299.95 at Bose UK

Thanks to a folding design and included carry case, the QC Ultra Headphones are great for travelling with. Add 18 hours of battery, plus active noise-cancelling that's more performative than any of the competition, and these Bose over-ears earn their 5-star review and multiple awards wins.

View Deal
Sonos Ace headphones
Sonos Ace headphones: was £449 now £279 at Amazon

Save 30% on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling wireless headphones. Or 29% off the white versions.

View Deal
DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: was £999 now £849 at Richer Sounds

The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5: was £349 now £245 at Amazon

Winning the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are no doubt among the very best you can buy. The price has tumbled even further this Black Friday, making them an even better purchase than ever before.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro – Grey
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro – Grey: was £219 now £154.23 at Amazon

Samsung completely redesigned its top-end wireless earbuds this year, going for a more AirPods drop-style effect. That's to their benefit, as the connectivity has been improved along with the audio performance.

View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £175 at Amazon

Save £70 on the fantastic Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds at Amazon. Those are a killer pair of earbuds with top notch ANC and sound quality.

View Deal
Earfun Air Pro 4
Earfun Air Pro 4: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Save 40% on the Earfun Air Pro 4 at Amazon. These are some of the best value buds I've tested, making this an incredible deal.

View Deal
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £269.95 now £139 at Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro is a great pair of buds for those who like to stay active. Thanks to their secure hook design they'll stay put even during the toughest of workouts. Save 46% off now!

View Deal

Cyber Monday audio deals

Sonos Era 300
Sonos Era 300 : was £449 now £328.96 at Amazon

Save 27% on the white version of this incredible smart speaker, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.

View Deal
Sonos Era 300
Sonos Era 300: was £449 now £328.49 at Amazon

Save 27% on the black version of the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker.

View Deal
Sonos Beam (gen 2)
Sonos Beam (gen 2): was £449 now £328.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on the second generation Sonos Beam smart soundbar.

View Deal
Sonos Ray soundbar
Sonos Ray soundbar: was £279 now £135.99 at Amazon

Save 52% on the white version of the all-in-one compact Sonos Ray soundbar (or 50% on the black version). Ideal for smaller TV setups.

View Deal
Sonos Arc soundbar
Sonos Arc soundbar: was £799 now £589 at Amazon

Save 26% on the original Sonos Arc soundbar – though now replaced with the Sonos Arc Ultra, this is still a top soundbar, especially for this money.

View Deal
Sonos Move 2
Sonos Move 2: was £449 now £333.47 at Amazon

Save 26% on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker. This produces excellent sound wherever you take it, and comes with a handy charging base.

View Deal
Samsung HW-Q990D surround system
Samsung HW-Q990D surround system: was £1,499 now £959 at Amazon

Save 36%: There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This isn't because it's an older model, either, this is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the boxes you could want for surround, and great tie-in features with Samsung TVs that make it a stellar proposition.

View Deal
Astell&Kern SR35 Hi-Res Audio Player + Black Case
Astell&Kern SR35 Hi-Res Audio Player + Black Case: was £868 now £599 at Richer Sounds

Normally £868 when bought separately, not only do you get them cheaper in a bundle, there's £200 off the player itself in this amazing deal.

View Deal
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen)
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen): was £259 now £152 at Amazon

Snag one of the most stylish portable speakers with over £100 slashed from the list price. It's a perfect accompaniment to your modern look, giving you quality sound on the go.

View Deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air, 13-inch, M3, 256GB + 8GB RAM (Starlight)
Apple MacBook Air, 13-inch, M3, 256GB + 8GB RAM (Starlight): was £999 now £849 at John Lewis

The 13-inch MacBook Air sports the M3 processor and is therefore a workhorse as well as one of the sleekest models in Apple's lineup. It is also ready for Apple Intelligence when that arrives for macOS soon.

View Deal
HP Pavilion 16-inch laptop
HP Pavilion 16-inch laptop: was £799 now £579.99 at John Lewis

Save £219 on this 16-inch WUXGA laptop. Features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop
Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £999 at Amazon

Leading the way as one of the new Copilot+ PCs, the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is as useful as it is slim. It runs on the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU and has a 512GB SSD built in for storage.

View Deal
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £549.99 now £449.99 at Amazon

Featuring a stunning 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display, this Windows 11 laptop also comes with 1TB of internal SSD storage and 16GB of RAM to go with its Intel i5 processor.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was £899 now £599 at Amazon

There's £300 off Samsung's top-tier tablet – and it's never been this cheap by a significant margin. It's easily among the best Android tablets money can buy – now just a lot less of the latter is needed.

View Deal

Cyber Monday phone deals

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was £1,749 now £1,449 at Amazon

The second-generation foldable from Google was heralded a "foldable revolution" in T3's review – a giant step-change compared to the first-gen Pixel Fold and a total reimagination of how foldables can be used compromise-free. With £300 off the asking price, it's still pricey – but it's a stellar deal for a flagship such as this.

View Deal
Google Pixel 8a (like new)
Google Pixel 8a (like new): was £499 now £344.34 at Amazon

Amazon has nearly £150 off the price of the Pixel 8a in the UK, making this indisputably the best mid-range phone on the market. This price might not last long, so jump on it!

View Deal
Nothing Phone (2a)
Nothing Phone (2a): was £319 now £279 at Amazon

The Nothing Phone (2a) represents amazing value even when it's full price, but now you can get it for £40 off - whether you choose the basic 128GB version with 8GB of RAM or the slightly pricier 256GB option with 12GB of memory.

View Deal
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: was £399 now £342.66 at Amazon

While the name might make it sound physically larger, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is actually the same size, just with a slightly more powerful processor, a better selfie camera, and a slightly swankier design. This deal makes it more affordable than normal if you do fancy that boost.

View Deal
CMF by Nothing CMF Phone 1
CMF by Nothing CMF Phone 1: was £209 now £169 at Nothing Tech - UK

One of the most affordable phones on the market thanks to a £40 discount for Black Friday, the CMF Phone 1 is a perfect choice for anyone looking to keep their costs down but still score a fun and well-designed new phone.

View Deal
OnePlus 12R
OnePlus 12R: was £649 now £449 at Amazon

Save a cool £200 on this killer OnePlus handset! Not only is it incredibly stylish, it's packed with top specs for a bargain price.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S