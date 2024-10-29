This Dyson desk light tracks local daylight and reacts to your surroundings – but it’ll cost you

The Dyson Solarcycle Morph is the perfect desk light to add to your home office and help tackle the recent clock changes.

As the sun sets earlier during the autumn and winter months, we get a lot less sunlight which can have an impact on your health and wellbeing. For more extreme cases, some people will experience seasonal affective disorder or SAD, which is where the best SAD lamps come in, as they simulate sunlight to help improve your mood and alleviate SAD symptoms.

But, if you don’t experience SAD, you might just be looking to add a little extra daylight into your schedule. To help tackle the UK – and the upcoming US – clock change, investing in a good desk light can introduce more daylight into your day, and increase your energy and productivity levels.

A good example of this is the Dyson Solarcycle Morph , a smart desk light that tracks your local daylight and adjusts to your surroundings. While the Dyson Solarcycle Morph isn’t the newest product from the launch as it originally launched in 2020, many people forget the Dyson even has a lighting range, due to the popularity of its floorcare and hair tools.

But the Dyson Solarcycle Morph should definitely be on your radar, especially if you work from home and want to introduce more light into your household. Aside from it looking like a robotic version of the Pixar lamp, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph has intelligent controls and sensors which are designed to fit into your schedule to make your day easier.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson Solarcycle Morph uses motion and brightness sensors that track the colour and brightness of the local light around you. With this information, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph reacts to your surroundings and adjusts the brightness of the LED light to better facilitate what you’re currently doing.

For example, if it’s dark outside but you’re still working, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph might dim slightly to reduce eye strain but still offers a good amount of brightness to help you focus. While the Dyson Solarcycle Morph does this automatically, you can also create your own routines for the time of day, and even your age, using the MyDyson app.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a 4-in-1 desk light, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph has four different modes: task, ambient, feature and indirect. Task offers focused lights for working or concentrating, while features can be used to highlight the art and decor in your home. The ambient mode offers relaxing light and minimises blue light, making it great for winding down for bed, and indirect can create a soft background light by adjusting the head of the light.

Most impressively, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph can also be used as a wake-up light as you can set a routine in the app for it to brighten naturally and gradually to help you wake up in the morning. If you have an aversion to apps – like me – the Dyson Solarcycle Morph also has slide controls located at the top, and the base of the light can be used as a charger.

Dyson is often overlooked within the smart light department, but the Dyson Solarcycle Morph is a seriously impressive gadget that’s great for year-round use. But as is expected with Dyson products, it’s on the pricier side. The Dyson Solarcycle Morph desk light is available in white/silver, black and blue/copper colours, and costs £499.99 / $649.99 at Dyson .