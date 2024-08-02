5 easy ways to properly dispose of your old mattress

Climbing into bed at the end of a long day is one of the most relaxing sensations there is, especially if you own one of the best mattresses. However, if you're starting to feel a few springs in your back or you sink in a little lower than expected, it may be time to consider getting a new one.

We've already covered the things to look out for before replacing your mattress, but what about actually removing it from your home? A trip to the tip is one of the first things people go for, but local councils have began advising people against this. It contributes to the UK's landfill problem and there are actually a lot more sustainable ways to dispose of a mattress than you'd think.

Keep reading to find out the five easy ways you can dispose of an old mattress, whilst helping the environment along the way.

1. Sell it online

If your mattress is in good condition, one obvious thing to do is sell it. Not only will someone come and collect it for you, but you'll also get a little bit of money back on your purchase as well.

Websites such as Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree and Ebay are the most common, and you should price your mattress at 30-50% of the original price if you're unsure. Remember to take photographs with good lighting and a good camera, as this will make people more likely to enquire about buying it.

2. Donate it to a local charity

A lot charities welcome mattress donations, especially if they've only been used for a few years and are in good condition. Donating your mattress also means it'll be given to someone in need, which is always a better option than landfill.

Some charities even offer a free collection service, including British Heart Foundation. However, BHF can only sell mattresses that have a fire safety label, so make sure yours has one before booking a collection.

3. Take it to a recycling centre

You can also dispose of your mattress by taking it to a local recycling centre. You will need to transport it yourself which can be tricky for a lot of people, but some councils offer a collection service for a small fee, so it's worth checking.

Have a look at whether your local recycling centre accepts mattresses for recycling here.

4. Return it with the retailer

Some mattress retailers offer to collect your old mattress when dropping off your new one, which is arguably one of the easiest disposal options on this list. It also stops there being an awkward overlap if your new mattress has arrived but you're not able to get rid of your old one until a few days later.

Check out whether your chosen retailer offers this service, as it may affect where you decide to buy your new mattress from

5. Give it away to someone you know

Even if your mattress no longer works for you, it could be perfect for someone else. Offering an unwanted mattress to a friend or family member is another way to get dispose of it, so it’s worth asking around to see if anybody else wants it before you choose one of the above options.

This is a good option if you're struggling to sell it, as most people will be inclined to accept a mattress if they know who was sleeping on it previously.

Just looking to revamp your mattress instead? Check out our guide on how to clean a mattress: 4 simple steps for a fresh hygienic bed.

