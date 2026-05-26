Dreame’s new wet-dry cordless vacuum is here, and its self-cleaning station is seriously impressive

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has launched the Z30 Pro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner in the UK, priced at £549. The Dreame Z30 Pro Aqua is a wet and dry floor cleaner which has powerful suction, expert stain removal and hot air drying as part of its self-cleaning system.

Dreame has finally launched the Z30 Pro Aqua in the UK, its latest wet and dry cordless vacuum cleaner . The Dreame Z30 Pro Aqua is a 2-in-1 floor cleaner which powerfully and expertly removes stains, but it’s the self-cleaning station that I’m most intrigued by.

Dreame’s latest flagship model, the Dreame Z30 Pro Aqua takes a page out of Dyson and Shark’s books with its new floor cleaner that offers both wet and dry cleaning in one device. It uses an AquaCycle 2.0 system to spray water and scrub stains, and vacuuming up dirt simultaneously.

Part of the AquaCycle 2.0 is a brush that offers a four-phase cleaning system – spray, scrape, scrub and suction. For the vacuuming, the Dreame Z30 Pro Aqua has a powerful 28,000Pa motor that sucks up dirt, dust, pet hair and other debris, and can cover up to 290m².

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Within the brush of the Dreame Z30 Pro Aqua is TangleCut technology – similar to Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap technology. Instead of pet and human hair getting stuck in and around the brush, the Dreame Z30 Pro Aqua has dual motorised scrapers that cut hair while vacuuming to avoid tangles and blockages.

(Image credit: Dreame)

Shifting over to mopping, the Dreame Z30 Pro Aqua has a three-zone water management system that separates clean and dirty water, and solid debris into different compartments – a la the Dyson Wash G1 . The vacuum also has a filtration system that captures dust and other particles to keep the air in your home cleaner and more hygienic.

But the real star of the show is the Dreame Z30 Pro Aqua’s self-cleaning system. It comes with a base station that automatically washes and dries the roller of the brush. It dries it using 70° hot air so the vacuum-mop is ready to go for your next clean.

(Image credit: Dreame)

The design of the Dreame Z30 Pro Aqua is versatile, with its 90° foldable rod that gets into hard-to-reach areas, and a 180° rotating head. The vacuum offers a 90 minute runtime, and comes with accessories to suit all types of stains and surfaces, including furniture.

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