Sky supercharges its broadband to offer more UK customers blisteringly fast speeds

Quick Summary A new 1.6 Gbps broadband service is now available from Sky. Costing from £38 per month, it enables ultrafast internet connectivity to a wider range of UK homes than previously covered by the provider.

Sky has launched a new Full Fibre broadband service, which is now available to UK customers. It is capable of reaching speeds up to a blistering 1.6 Gbps – more than 20 times faster than the provider's standard service.

Not everyone needs such ultrafast broadband, of course, but it ensures that you are both futureproof to further internet requirements and should ensure the likes of Sky Glass and Sky Stream work uninterrupted, no matter who else is also using the network in the home.

Sky Broadband Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps: £38 at Sky Priced from £38 per month, the new Sky 1.6 Gbps plan comes with the Sky Gigafast+ Wi-Fi 7 router. This should ensure your wireless network works as well as the ultrafast internet connection allows.

Sky says that its new service is now available to homes on the Openreach network, which covers roughly 79% of the UK. It's not as fast as it's top tier service, which is capable of speeds up to 5 Gbps, but that's limited in reach (to around 14% of UK homes). This new service therefore offers next-gen internet coverage to millions more customers.

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The new Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps plan includes the Sky Gigafast+ Hub, which supports Wi-Fi 7 technology and thus can keep the speeds and stability up on a wireless network. Wi-Fi 7 is also more capable when multiple devices are connected simultaneously.

How much is Sky's new Full Fibre 1.6 Gbps broadband plan?

The service is priced from £38 per month and is available to new Sky Broadband customers. That includes existing Sky TV, mobile and smart home customers who don't already take the provider's broadband.

Existing Sky Broadband customers will have to wait until a "later date" for the opportunity to upgrade.

A Wi-Fi Max add-on is also available for an extra £6 per month to guarantee speeds of at least 25 Mbps in every room in the home. If there are dead zones, you get a refund on your plan.

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Sky now offers a wide range of broadband tiers, with Full Fibre plans starting at £24 per month for up to 75 Mbps speeds, all the up to 5 Gbps in some areas of the country. You can check which services are available in your area using Sky's postcode checker.