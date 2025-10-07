Keep your home warm this winter with 15% off Tado's smart thermostat for Prime Day

Keeping the house warm this winter is a problem facing homeowners and renters alike across the UK, and we've spotted an Amazon Prime Day deal that might make things a little easier.

The Tado Wireless Smart Thermostat X, one of the best smart thermostats you can buy, makes keeping tabs on exactly how much energy your house is using at any moment, even when you're away for the weekend or on holiday, as easy as opening an app.

Equipped with sensor-based automation, it supports both relay (on/off) and OpenTherm heating systems, making it compatible with most modern setups. It also includes a programmer that handles hot water control, ideal for UK houses that have cylinders.

Thanks to native Matter/Thread support, it operates on a modern smart-home backbone, reducing latency and increasing reliability – and serves as its own Thread border router, eliminating the need for a separate Bridge X.

Installation is intended to be DIY – the app provides step-by-step guidance matched to your boiler or heating setup – and the app supports full remote control, scheduling, geofencing and adaptive automation.

On top of Tado's Smart Thermostat, the company is also offering a generous Amazon Prime Day deal for its radiator-based smart thermostat kits.

The Smart Radiator Thermostat X replaces traditional thermostatic radiator valve heads to give each radiator independent, smart temperature control. The device attaches to most radiators via a standard interface or provided adapters.

It runs on a rechargeable battery pack, which you remove and charge via USB-C (usually needing recharge about once a year), and you control each valve through the Tado app or manually via the touchscreen dial.

Taken together, the Tado Wireless Smart Thermostat X and Smart Radiator Thermostat X will help keep tabs on your heating, letting you control heat in specific rooms and zones that are in use.

While we can't do much about fuel prices increasing, we can control how the energy is used in our homes and maximise it via smart devices.