Birdfy makes bird identification free for life on all smart bird feeders

In Summary Birdfy has provided users with free bird identification for life across its smart birdwatching range.

Over 6,000 bird species are supported, with unlimited identification and no subscription required.

Available to new and existing users, with optional Plus and Pro upgrades for extra features.

Birdfy has announced that automatic bird identification is now free for life across its range of smart birdwatching devices, including the new Birdfy Feeder Vista.

The update covers more than 6,000 bird species and is available to both new and existing customers. You just register your device and link it to the Birdfy app to get unlimited automatic identification, with no daily limits or trial periods to worry about.

The feature is included across all membership tiers, so everyone gets access to the same bird identification model. Plus and Pro subscriptions are still available for those wanting more, including features that identify a bird’s sex, estimate its age category and provide potential health indicators. Anyone who already has access to these enhanced features will keep their existing benefits.

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(Image credit: Birdfy)

According to Allen Chen, founder and CEO of Birdfy, the aim is to make identifying garden visitors a natural part of the birdwatching experience. He also highlighted that the lifetime benefit applies to existing owners as well as those buying a device for the first time.