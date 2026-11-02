Birdfy makes bird identification free for life on all smart bird feeders
All users can now identify more than 6,000 bird species without a subscription
Birdfy has announced that automatic bird identification is now free for life across its range of smart birdwatching devices, including the new Birdfy Feeder Vista.
The update covers more than 6,000 bird species and is available to both new and existing customers. You just register your device and link it to the Birdfy app to get unlimited automatic identification, with no daily limits or trial periods to worry about.
The feature is included across all membership tiers, so everyone gets access to the same bird identification model. Plus and Pro subscriptions are still available for those wanting more, including features that identify a bird’s sex, estimate its age category and provide potential health indicators. Anyone who already has access to these enhanced features will keep their existing benefits.
According to Allen Chen, founder and CEO of Birdfy, the aim is to make identifying garden visitors a natural part of the birdwatching experience. He also highlighted that the lifetime benefit applies to existing owners as well as those buying a device for the first time.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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