3 tried and tested video doorbells you should buy instead of Ring – and they’re now on sale!

One of the most popular smart home devices out there is the humble video doorbell – and it really is worth all the hype. I’ve had my video doorbell for years now, and it’s definitely become something I rely on to check who’s at the door and keep an eye on my packages.

But with so many brands and models on the market, which one should you choose? A go-to smart security brand for doorbells and cameras is Ring. My video doorbell is a Ring one, and I couldn’t recommend it enough, especially as Ring devices are often on sale at Amazon.

However, Ring is not the only video doorbell brand you should pay attention to. There are plenty of video doorbells with amazing resolution, smart features, advanced detection and handy apps that you should know about, and even buy instead of Ring.

I’ve found three video doorbell deals from Eufy, Arlo and EZVIZ that should be on your radar. Now discounted at Amazon, these doorbells have been tried and tested by the T3 team, and have gotten four or five stars, so you know they’re good.

Arlo 2K Video Doorbell: was £169.99 now £92.99 at Amazon Get 45% off the Arlo 2K Video Doorbell in Amazon’s latest sale. With HD or 2K video resolution, the Arlo 2K Video Doorbell has wide viewing angles and coverage from head to toe. It has a built-in siren that can be triggered to scare off intruders – and it can be heard up to 30 metres away. Read our full Arlo 2K Video Doorbell review for more details.