This ortho mattress has pocket springs to stop back pain – and it’s already on sale!

If you’re suffering with back pain, the new Ortho by Slumberland mattress range could be the solution. Exclusively available at Bensons for Beds, the three new mattresses have an enhanced spring system for better support and stability – and they’re already on sale!

The best mattress for you should always offer comfort and support, regardless of your sleep position and any health concerns. But back pain is a common concern, as NHS waiting lists regarding problems with back, neck and knee pain have grown by 27% since 2023.

This rise in back pain has been associated with working from home, specifically makeshift desks and uncomfortable home set-ups. But Bensons for Beds also conducted its own research and found that 43% of Brits said their mattress caused them discomfort, with 56% saying they regularly had lower back pain.

To address these concerns, Bensons for Beds has launched its new Ortho by Slumberland mattress range, featuring three models that are designed to help stop and soothe back pain. All three mattresses have exclusive Apex Max Pro pocket springs which have been found to be 20% more supportive than standard springs.

The three mattresses in the range are Luxe, Premium and Ultimate. The Luxe features 1,400 springs, the Premium has 2,550 springs and the Ultimate packs 2,900 springs in its construction. While they’re on the firmer side, the mattresses also have foam and foundation layers that support the body and align the spine to minimise back pain and joint aches.

But over two thousand springs weren’t enough for the Premium and Ultimate mattresses. They also have up to 1,500 mini pocket springs that mould to the body and offer air circulation for minimal motion transfer and better breathability.

The new Ortho by Slumberland mattresses also have EcoAir foam that reduces moisture and helps regulate your temperature while you sleep. With eco-friendliness in mind, the mattresses are also made of 91% recycled fibres.

