Miele’s new MasterCool fridge is the type of smart fridge I can get behind – here’s why

In Summary Miele has launched five new built-in MasterCool fridge freezers

The Miele MasterCool fridges have Miele’s advanced freshness system, and FoodView which uses cameras to see into your fridge

Prices on the Miele MasterCool fridges start at £13,499

Miele has launched its latest generation of MasterCool fridge freezers. Featuring five new built-in models in various sizes, the new Miele MasterCool fridges have advanced freshness technology to keep your food fresher for longer, and introduce smart features in a subtle, unobtrusive way.

The new line-up includes five models ranging from 75cm to 90cm, and with a choice of left or right opening doors, and a double-door option. All feature Miele’s advanced cooling systems, including MasterFresh Pro and FoodView, the latter of which has convinced me to switch over to a smart fridge – here’s why.

Today’s smart fridges are oversized, packed with technology and most of them have a very large touchscreen that takes up one side of the door. I’ve seen many of these in action, from the likes of Samsung, LG and Hisense, but have always found the screens to be a little too big and in-your-face.

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Instead of this big screen, the Miele MasterCool fridges have FoodView, a smart system that uses up to four cameras to see what’s inside the fridge. The cameras provide images of your fridge’s contents which, instead of displaying it on a door screen, shows it to you via the Miele app.

(Image credit: Miele)

Being able to see inside your fridge when you’re away from home using an app means you can quickly check what you have and what’s going off soon. This is great for when you’re out food shopping and can’t remember if you need milk or not.

Of course, having a screen on your fridge is quite a luxury, and some people love using it. But if you haven’t come over to the idea of a smart fridge yet, the FoodView feature on the Miele MasterCool fridges is a great way to introduce this technology to your home without it completely taking over your kitchen.

Despite my raving about no screens, the Miele MasterCool fridges does have a small M Touch Pro full-touch display where you can adjust the temperature in each fridge compartment – but this is hardly a screen that takes up the entire door.

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(Image credit: Miele)

Another handy feature the Miele MasterCool fridges have is MasterFresh Pro. The advanced freshness system keeps food fresh for up to five times longer, as the drawers keep ingredients at the perfect climate. The fridges also have DynaCool technology for even temperature distribution, and DailyFresh ExtraCool that provides cooler storage for meat, fish and dairy products.

Aside from keeping food fresh, the Miele MasterCool fridges also ensure no odour transfer between the fridge and freezer, using DuplexCool Pro technology and a Longlife AirClean system.

The new Miele MasterCool fridges have been redesigned with new interiors, doors, lights and shelves. Paired with large capacities, the glass shelves have dark details on the frames, and LED light strips illuminate the fridge when you open it. The Push2open doors mean you can open and close them without using any handles so they blend into your kitchen nicely.