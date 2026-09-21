AEG’s new oven turns into a pizza oven that cooks pizzas in just 3 minutes

QUICK SUMMARY AEG has launched its 7000 MealAssist with PizzaExpert Pyrolytic Self-Clean Built-in Oven. The PizzaExpert feature can cook pizzas in just two minutes and 30 seconds, and it’s being added to more of AEG’s oven line-up.

AEG is upgrading its 7000 - 9000 oven range with its popular PizzaExpert feature – and it’s an update you’ll definitely want to have. The AEG 7000 MealAssist with PizzaExpert Pyrolytic Self-Clean Built-in Oven can be used as a regular oven as well as a pizza oven to make delicious, authentic pizzas in under three minutes.

AEG’s PizzaExpert ovens were originally announced during IFA 2025, but it’s now being made more available to its other ovens. The PizzaExpert feature is endorsed by Scuola Italian Pizzaiolo, the internationally recognised Italian pizza school, so if it’s restaurant-quality pizza you’re after, you can make your own with the AEG 7000 MealAssist with PizzaExpert Pyrolytic Self-Clean Built-in Oven .

To make authentic pizzas, the AEG 7000 MealAssist with PizzaExpert gets up to 340° to cook your pizza in just 2.5 minutes. For beginners and experts, the touchscreen display of the oven guides you through the steps to making the perfect pizza, and offers advice on heat-up time, tray level and when to add or remove the pizza to the oven.

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The AEG 7000 MealAssist with PizzaExpert connects to the AEG app to offer more personalised advice and recipe suggestions for pizza dough and sauce. The oven also comes with a specially designed tray and pizza peel – AEG has covered all bases with this oven.

(Image credit: AEG)

Aside from its pizza-making skills, the AEG 7000 MealAssist with PizzaExpert has lots of other handy cooking functions, including grill, bread proving and baking, defrosting, dehydrating, plate warming, and more. It heats up quickly using its powerful fan and it has a generous 72 litre capacity.

One of its best features is actually its self-cleaning system, called Pyrolytic Cleaning. If you’ve ever cleaned your oven, you know what a big – and gross – task it is but the AEG 7000 MealAssist with PizzaExpert makes it easy.

With the Pyrolytic Cleaning function, the oven heats to the highest temperature to turn grease and food residue into ash. From there, you can quickly and easily wipe away all dirt and grease without creating any excess mess – or covering yourself in oven goop.

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