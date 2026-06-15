3 tried and tested Philips shavers that make perfect Father’s Day gifts – and they’re up to 71% off!

Looking for a Father’s Day gift? Well, look no further, as Amazon’s early Prime Day sale is here and it’s offering up to 71% off Philips shavers, trimmers and body groomers.

Whether your dad prefers a clean shave using an electric shaver or some sculptural styling with a beard trimmer , Philips has a wide range of options for all budgets and facial hair styles. We’ve tested a fair few Philips shavers at T3, and have always found them to be high quality, reliable and offer a comfortable, professional shave.

To help you find the best Father’s Day gift for your dad – and to help you save a bit of money in the process – I’ve found three tried and tested Philips shavers and trimmers that he’s sure to love.

Philips Series 9000 Prestige: was £699.99 now £203.21 at Amazon Get 71% off the Philips Series 9000 Prestige in Amazon’s early Prime Day sale. This wet and dry electric shaver gets close to the skin but makes sure to protect it with its SkinIQ technology. It has 360-degree rotating blades that cut hair in all directions, and it adapts to the unique shape of your face to avoid nicks while removing hair from hard-to-reach areas. We gave it five stars in our Philips Series 9000 Prestige review and dubbed it one of the best electric shavers money can buy – and it’s now cheaper than ever.