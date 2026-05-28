Best Father's Day gifts 2026: Top tech gadgets that won’t end up forgotten in a drawer
There's something for every gadget-loving dad
As Father’s Day starts creeping closer, many of us are once again faced with the challenge of finding a gift that actually feels useful – rather than something that’ll end up shoved in a drawer a few weeks later. Whether your dad is into smart home gadgets, coffee, gardening, fitness or just loves trying out new tech, there’s no shortage of options out there right now.
That said, finding the right Father’s Day gift can still feel surprisingly difficult, especially if the person you’re shopping for already seems to own every gadget imaginable. To make things easier, I’ve rounded up the best Father’s Day tech gifts for 2026, featuring everything from smart home upgrades to everyday essentials. There’s something here for every type of dad – you may just need to scroll until you find the perfect fit.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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