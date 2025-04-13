Wired vs. boundary-free robot lawn mowers: which one is right for you?

If you're thinking about buying one of the best robot lawn mowers, you're probably trying to figure out whether to go for a wired or boundary-free model. With more and more options leaning toward boundary-free, the decision can be a tough one, especially since wired models tend to be a bit more affordable.

Both wired and boundary-free robotic mowers bring incredible convenience, making lawn care a breeze. However, they work in very different ways, and understanding the pros and cons of each can help you choose the one that fits your needs best.

Keep reading to learn more about each type – we know that with the investment these mowers require, you'll want to make the right decision!

Wired robot lawn mowers

Wired mowers rely on a boundary wire installed around your lawn’s perimeter, used by the mower to stay within the designated area. These models are typically more affordable and are known for their accuracy in covering specific areas since they follow a pre-defined path.

The best part about wired mowers is that they’re usually easier to install. The boundary wire is buried just beneath the surface of your lawn, and once that’s done, the mower can do its job autonomously. However, installing the wire can take time, especially if you’ve got a large or oddly shaped lawn. You'll also have to have to rework the wire if you want to change the mowing area or add obstacles, which isn't the most convenient.

If you’re looking for a reliable wired model, we absolutely love the Stihl iMow 5 Evo. It offers advanced features like GPS tracking, rain sensors and customisable mowing schedules, all of which you can control through the handy My iMow app.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Boundary-free robot lawn mowers

If you're after something a little more high-tech, boundary-free mowers are where it’s at. These models don’t require any physical boundary wire and use advanced tech like GPS, cameras and sensors to map out and navigate your lawn. They create virtual boundaries, allowing them to mow more flexibly and adaptively, without being confined to a wired path.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The biggest advantage of boundary-free mowers is their ease of use. You won't have any installation hassle, and they're great for larger or more complex lawns since they can adjust to new obstacles or changes in the terrain. They’re also more adaptable and can work with different lawn layouts, which is fantastic if you’ve got an irregular-shaped outside space.

That said, boundary-free mowers do have their limitations. They rely heavily on sensors, and if the GPS signal is weak, they may not perform as precisely as wired models. They also tend to be on the pricier side due to the advanced tech involved.

If you’re interested in a boundary-free mower, the Mammotion LUBA 2 AWD is an excellent choice. It combines RTK GPS with a 3D camera to help navigate the lawn and avoid obstacles – making it a top contender for more complex lawns.

(Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose?

The choice really comes down to the size and shape of your lawn and your budget. If you’ve got a small, well-defined lawn with clear boundaries and you want something more budget-friendly, a wired model might be your best bet. However, if you have a large, complex lawn and want a mower that’s easy to set up, flexible and packed with high-end features, a boundary-free model is worth considering.

In the end, both types offer impressive convenience, so either way, you’re investing in a hassle-free mowing experience. The right choice for you will depend on your specific lawn needs and how much you're willing to spend on cutting-edge technology.

Take a look at the 5 things I wish I’d known before buying a robot lawn mower next.