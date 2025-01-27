Husqvarna's premium robot lawn mower has had a huge £950 price cut – but it won't last long

Finding one of the best robot lawn mowers at a discounted price is a rare feat. These high-tech devices come with a hefty price tag, and only a handful of brands have perfected their models. This means many manufacturers don’t often feel the need to offer discounts, as annoying as it is.

However, once in a while, a third-party retailer comes through with a deal too good to pass up – and that’s exactly what’s happened with the Husqvarna Automower 450X. Online retailer Calido is offering a massive £950 off the best-selling model, making it one of the biggest savings we've seen in a long time.

Check out the deal below:

The Husqvarna Automower 450X is a premium robotic lawn mower engineered for large, intricate lawns up to 5,000m². With cutting-edge technology, it effortlessly navigates obstacles, uneven terrain and narrow passages, all whilst operating remarkably quietly.

Equipped with GPS-assisted navigation, it can be easily programmed and monitored through a convenient app. It's essentially perfect for homeowners seeking a high-end, autonomous solution to maintain a flawless lawn, and we're a huge fan.

The deal is a part of Calido's January pre season offers, meaning it will come to an end on 31st January. That's on Friday, by the way!