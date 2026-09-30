Loewe’s new coffee machine has a 360 design made from glass and wood – but it’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY Loewe has announced the aura.matic premium automatic coffee machine. Priced at £5,000, the Loewe aura.matic has a dual bean system with two separate grinders, and a 360° design that features a glass door and wooden frame.

Loewe, the electronics brand best known for its line-up of TVs and soundbars, has just announced its latest bean to cup coffee machine , and it might be the most stylish model I’ve ever seen.

Loewe launched its first-ever espresso machine back in 2024. The Loewe aura.pure featured an integrated grinder with over 60 settings, and real wood on the base of the machine and tamper handle. It was described as the ‘ultimate luxury espresso machine for coffee connoisseurs’, but Loewe’s latest coffee machine has definitely taken that crown from its predecessor.

The new Loewe aura.matic is a serious advancement on the aura.pure , although it does keep some of its style choices, like the wooden accents. Made from aluminium, the Loewe aura.matic has a 360-degree design that includes a real wood frame, and a glass door which closes over the front of the coffee maker when not in use.

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As an automatic coffee machine, the Loewe aura.matic takes care of the entire coffee-making process for you. It has a 7-inch touchscreen where you can select your drinks, and it’s compatible with the Loewe app.

(Image credit: Loewe)

Personally, I’ve never enjoyed using an app with a coffee machine, and I’ve tried many in my time as T3’s Home Editor. But the dedicated Loewe aura.matic app seems promising, as it allows you to make your coffee remotely, and lets you save up to six user profiles with your preferred drinks.

Considering the sleek design and compact size of the Loewe aura.matic, it has a lot under its hood. It features a dual-bean system with two separate bean grinders, so you can switch between regular and decaf coffees, or make your own coffee blends.

The Loewe aura.matic has 18 different drinks to choose from which you can adjust to your tastes, and an integrated milk system for frothy coffees. Its dual thermoblock system offers precise temperature control for both your coffee and milk, and it has a 20g brewing unit that enhances your coffee’s flavour and ensures consistent extraction.

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(Image credit: Loewe)

My favourite feature of the Loewe aura.matic is its integrated cup sensor that detects when your cup is positioned on the coffee machine before brewing. It’s a handy function to use if you’re making your morning coffee remotely – although you’ll want to remember to put a mug on the machine before going to bed!

What surprised me most about the Loewe aura.matic is its price. Expected to launch later in the year , the Loewe aura.matic is priced at £5,000 / €5,000. This is a pretty steep price compared to its competitors, and it’s much more expensive than its previous aura.pure machine which costs £1,999.

It may look the part, but will the Loewe aura.matic make delicious coffee and live up to its hefty price tag? We’ll have to wait and try it.