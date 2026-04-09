Jura debuts new coffee machine accessory that makes chocolate milk

QUICK SUMMARY JURA has launched the Automatic Milk Frother as a companion to its coffee machines. Priced at £99.95, the JURA Automatic Milk Frother can make both hot and cold foams using dairy and plant-based milks.

JURA has just debuted the Automatic Milk Frother, a new coffee machine accessory that will excite both coffee and chocolate drink lovers. Inside a stylish and compact design, the JURA Automatic Milk Frother makes both hot and cold foams and can even make chocolate milk – and it’s surprisingly affordable, too.

A trend that many bean to cup coffee machine manufacturers have started to embrace in recent years is cold brew. Iced or cold brew coffee is much more complicated to make than you might first think – no, pouring cold water over coffee grounds isn’t the way to do it!

Instead, making iced and cold coffees is quite a rigorous process and can even take up to 24 hours. Now, modern coffee machines come with cold brew settings which use rapid, low-pressure extraction and circulate cold water into coffee grounds to drastically reduce extraction time to around five minutes.

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But what about if you just want cold foam? Well, that’s where the JURA Automatic Milk Frother comes in. The new milk frother has four preparation options which can make hot and cold milk foam, hot milk and even chocolate milk. It can also be used for both dairy and plant-based milks.

(Image credit: Jura)

The chocolate milk feature is my favourite as it works in a similar way to the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser in that it whips up the milk using pieces of fine chocolate. The JURA Automatic Milk Frother is easy to use too, with just four buttons down the middle of the frother that activate pre-programmed settings for the best results.

The design of the JURA Automatic Milk Frother is surprisingly compact, measuring just 21cm in height and 13cm in diameter. It has a curved spout for easy pouring and the conic base acts as a stand for the gadget so it can sit comfortably in your kitchen.

Made from stainless steel, the JURA Automatic Milk Frother regulates temperature for each milk and froth type, and has automatic switch off and standby modes to help save energy. JURA has really thought of everything with this new accessory, and it makes the perfect companion to its coffee machines.

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