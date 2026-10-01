Dolce & Gabbana just brought back two of its most iconic 90’s fragrances

QUICK SUMMARY Dolce & Gabbana has launched its Re-Edition Collection, featuring reimagined versions of its By Man and By Woman fragrances. Available at Harrods, the By Man and By Woman feature amber, spice, wood and floral scents, and come in animal print bottles.

Dolce & Gabbana has just revived its By Man and By Woman fragrances from the 1990s, and given them a modern update. As part of Dolce & Gabbana’s exclusive Re-Edition collection , By Man and By Woman are bold scents for autumn, and they come in quirky animal printed bottles.

The original By Man and By Woman fragrances were first launched in 1997. Now 29 years later, the popular men’s fragrance and women’s perfume are making a comeback to the modern audience, following their discontinuation in 2007.

Not much has changed about the actual contents of By Man or By Woman, as the Re-Edition collection is focused on preserving Dolce & Gabbana’s iconic scents. So, if you like vintage fragrances or you want to smell like 1997, By Man and By Woman will be right up your street.

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Starting with By Man, the men’s fragrance was originally created by Alberto Morillas, and comes from the amber spice family. Top notes include nutmeg and black pepper while the heart is rich in herbals and aromats, including lavender and artemisia.

At the base is amber and Guaiac wood which gives the masculine scent a smoky and warm feel, making the updated By Man a great fit for autumn 2026.

By Woman was first created by Domitille Michalon, and features notes of florals and woods. It has layers of bergamot, freesia, tiger lily and jasmine. To balance these sweet, fragrant notes, the base of By Woman has a rich smell of coffee and sandalwood.

My favourite thing about the relaunched By Man and By Woman is that they come in their original bottle designs from 1997. By Man is displayed in zebra print with a black textile label with silver embroidery, while By Woman is bold in leopard print and with gold embroidered detailing.

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