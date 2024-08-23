Weber knocks £200 off best-selling gas grill in sizzling summer sale

The warmer days may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean the outdoor appliance deals have stopped. If you didn't already know, Weber has been hosting a sizzling summer sale since the beginning of august, with discounts applied to an array of barbecues, grills and accessories.

That being said, there's one deal that's piqued our interest a little more than the rest. Weber has knocked £207 off its highly popular Spirit E-325 GBS Gas grill, taking it down from £829 to £621.75.

Widely regarded as one of the best barbecue grills around, the E-325 Spirit is packed with innovative features, including a powerful barbecuing system with three main burners and a side burner.

Take a look for yourself:

Weber Spirit E-325 GBS Gas grill: was £829, now £621.75 at Weber (save £208)

Premium barbecuing requires premium equipment, and that's exactly what the Weber Spirit E-325 GBS Gas grill is. Grab it whilst you still can.

Designed to fit on a patio or balcony, the E-325 Spirit comes with a ten-year limited warranty an impressive amount of good reviews. One user referred to it as having an “exceptional build” when it comes to outdoor cooking, and another saying it’s “absolutely superb”.

Its Gourmet BBQ System cooking grates are designed to elevate your grill game, allowing you to do everything from baking to steaming, roasting to searing and even stir-frying. Other handy features include a warming rack to keep food warm off the main grate for extra space.

Weber's sale is running from 1-31st August, meaning there's only one week left to grab this stellar deal.

