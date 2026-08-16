Lidl just added a £60 air fryer-barbecue to its stores – and it looks identical to the Ninja Woodfire BBQ

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl has introduced the Silvercrest Air Fryer with Grill & Smoker to its stores. Priced at £59.99, the Silvercrest Air Fryer with Grill & Smoker works as an air fryer or smoker when the lid is closed and a grill when the lid is open.

Watch out, Ninja! Lidl has just added its new Silvercrest Air Fryer with Grill & Smoker to the middle aisle of select stores – and it looks identical to the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ, Grill and Smoker .

Lidl has seriously stepped up its game in the past couple of years, branching out from just groceries and adding must-have appliances to its stores. Now, Lidl has introduced a 3-in-1 air fryer and barbecue hybrid that can be used to cook all year round and in three different ways.

The most obvious thing you’ll notice about the new Silvercrest Air Fryer with Grill & Smoker is how much it looks like Ninja’s Woodfire electric barbecue which came out in 2022. It has a large lid, a spacious 3.8-litre interior and two big handles on either side of the touchscreen display.

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Also like the Ninja Woodfire, the Silvercrest Air Fryer with Grill & Smoker has seven programmes to choose from, including air fry, roast, bake, grill, smoke, dehydrate and reheat. When the lid is closed, it can be used as an air fryer and smoker, but to use the grill, you’ll need to leave the lid open.

As an electric appliance, the Silvercrest Air Fryer with Grill & Smoker runs on 2200W power and can easily reach temperatures between 40°C to 240°C. It also has a timer option which can be set up to 12 hours for intense roasts.

(Image credit: Lidl)

The Silvercrest Air Fryer with Grill & Smoker comes with a grill plate, air frying basket and a plancha. The accessories are made from high quality, non-stick materials so they’re scratch, abrasion and stain resistant. At just £59.99 , it’s a cheap alternative to the Ninja model, and you can snap it up at your local Lidl from this weekend.

In true Lidl style, the Silvercrest Air Fryer with Grill & Smoker is a way to keep costs down while still offering you an efficient appliance. If you were to ask my advice, I’d recommend buying the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ, Grill and Smoker instead.

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While it’s expensive at £299.99, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ, Grill & Smoker is high quality, reliable and makes delicious food. I tested it when it first came out in 2022 and four years later, it’s still a trusty barbecue that my family and I use on a regular basis.