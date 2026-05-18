Cuisinart’s new barbecue has a clever dual lid that turns it into a pizza oven!

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has launched its new 3-in-1 BBQ, Grill and Pizza Oven. Priced at £249.99, the Cuisinart 3-in-1 BBQ, Grill and Pizza Oven has a dual-hinged lid that transforms it from a grill into a pizza oven.

Watch out, Ninja – Cuisinart has just debuted the 3-in-1 BBQ, Grill and Pizza Oven, and it might be my new favourite outdoor cooking gadget for 2026. As a 3-in-1 appliance, it has a clever dual lid design that transforms it from a barbecue , grill and griddle and into a pizza oven – here’s how it works.

This year’s barbecue launches have been heating up, with a main focus on griddles and multifunctional appliances. Taking a page from the (not so) humble air fryer ’s book, the latest barbecues can now do so much more than just grill and Cuisinart’s latest model is the perfect example of that.

The new Cuisinart 3-in-1 BBQ, Grill and Pizza Oven is a clever 3-in-1 gadget that combines a barbecue, grill and pizza oven into one surprisingly compact device. As a gas barbecue, it has a 260 square meter cooking surface with a 4.4kW burner which delivers consistent temperatures and a quick heat-up time for versatile outdoor cooking.

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Perfect for entertaining large parties, the Cuisinart 3-in-1 BBQ, Grill and Pizza Oven can cook up to 12 burgers at once on its large cast iron grill which measures 46cm x 34cm. On that same surface, you can swap it for the griddle plate, a cast-iron flat surface that’s great for cooking vegetables, steak, bacon and pancakes.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

The best part of the Cuisinart 3-in-1 BBQ, Grill and Pizza Oven is its dual-hinged lid that switches it from its barbecue and grill into a pizza oven . The lid lifts for grilling and griddling, and has a front door that flips down for making pizzas. Inside the oven is a 13-inch pizza stone which can cook up to 12-inch pizzas or two smaller ones.

The door of the Cuisinart 3-in-1 BBQ, Grill and Pizza Oven traps in the heat to allow for even cooking. The pizza oven can also reach up to 370°C to make delicious, authentic pizzas in as little as eight minutes.

Once you’re done cooking, the Cuisinart 3-in-1 BBQ, Grill and Pizza Oven is easy to clean and it packs away nicely so you can even travel with it on camping trips and weekends away. It’s easy to store too, and as summer 2026 approaches, it’s a premium, versatile gadget that offers everything you could want from an outdoor cooking appliance.

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