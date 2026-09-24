Big Green Egg isn’t green anymore! The iconic charcoal barbecue just got a stylish colour update

QUICK SUMMARY Big Green Egg has launched The Onyx charcoal barbecue, marking the first new colour from the brand in 50 years. The Onyx comes in a dark black colour glaze, and has been upgraded with a Dual Zone system and a Quick Light Kit.

Big Green Egg isn’t green anymore! For the first time in the brand’s 50 year history, Big Green Egg has given its iconic charcoal barbecue a colour update, as well as two exciting new features to speed up the grilling process and offer more outdoor cooking functions than before – but sadly, you might not get one.

Best known for its egg-shaped Kamado-style ceramic barbecue, Big Green Egg is arguably the most recognisable barbecue on the market. Up until now, the outdoor oven has always come in a dark green shade, but in response to customers wanting a darker coloured Egg to compliment their gardens, the brand has updated its colour palette.

The Onyx version of the Egg is inspired by the colour of the onyx gemstone. The dark black colour has a hint of the Big Green Egg’s original green shade underneath, and it's glazed in the same way so you can catch the black and green tones in different lights.

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Aside from the new black finish, The Onyx has been given two cooking upgrades. The first is its Quick Light Kit which lights the coals from below through the Draft Door of the oven. This allows for faster ignition and more even heat distribution, as well as a tidier clean-up process.

(Image credit: Big Green Egg)

The second feature upgrade is the new Dual Zone system. Taking inspiration from the (not so) humble air fryer , the Dual Zone system lets The Onyx cook different foods using multiple methods at the same time.

With eight cooking modes to choose from, The Onyx can switch between them so you can roast meat on one side of the dome, and grill vegetables on the other, all while using the same flame. The eight modes include grill, roast, bake, smoke, rotisserie, low and slow, pan cooking and dirty cooking.

These two features – and the new colour – sets The Onyx apart from the original Big Green Egg, as it’s the first charcoal grill and smoker from the brand to have these functions. It does keep many of the original’s features too, including its ceramic body and precise temperature control, and it still uses Big Green Egg’s 100% hardwood natural lump charcoal as fuel.

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(Image credit: Big Green Egg)

When asked about the colour update, Dan Gerstacov, CEO of Big Green Egg said “The decision to add a colour to the world’s most famous green was not one we took lightly… It took us time to get the finish right, but we knew we had it when we could still see that subtle trace of green in the sunlight. The Onyx may look different, but underneath it is the same Egg our customers have trusted for generations.”