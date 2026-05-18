Watch out, Ninja – Salter’s new portable blender may be cheap but it’s surprisingly powerful

QUICK SUMMARY Salter has launched the ActiBoost blender, a new cordless, portable model for drinks on the go. Priced at £29.99, the Salter ActiBoost is cheap, cheerful and easy to use – and it’s already been discounted.

Forget the Ninja Blast , the Salter ActiBoost is challenging its crown for the best portable blender on the market. Cheap and cheerful, the Salter ActiBoost is designed for making drinks on the go, and at just £29.99, it’s the most budget-friendly option on the market right now.

Portable blenders have become increasingly popular over the years, with more and more people wanting to take their smoothies or protein shakes with them into the office or on-the-go. Brands like Ninja and Nutribullet have already introduced their own portable models, and now, Salter is joining the party.

The Salter ActiBoost looks extremely similar to the Ninja Blast, but this is somewhat expected as most portable blenders have the same design. Measuring just 26.6cm x 9cm x 9cm, the Salter ActiBoost is petite, and its main blending and drinking vessel has a 0.45-litre capacity, so if it’s a small blender you want, this might be the smallest model you can find today.

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Despite its small size, the Salter ActiBoost has a 100W motor which powers its stainless steel blades to cut through ingredients. It’s best used for soft, fresh ingredients and powders, so it’s ideal for smoothies, sauces and protein drinks.

(Image credit: Salter)

Easy to use, the Salter ActiBoost has two buttons – on/off and pulse. When you turn it on, the Salter ActiBoost blends for 40 seconds, or you can use the pulse function for more control.

Once you’ve finished blending, you can remove the motor base and seal it with a cap before you can carry it by its lid and handle. Alternatively, you can add your ingredients and blend when you get to the gym or office by taking the blade with you, as the size makes the Salter ActiBoost extremely lightweight.

What makes the Salter ActiBoost even more attractive is its cordless design. It’s rechargeable via a USB-C cable and is said to average between 10 -15 blends on one charge.

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