This Blueair air purifier doubles as a fan – and it’s £170 cheaper in this last minute Prime Day deal

As an appliance expert, one of the many questions I get is ‘can an air purifier double as a fan’. The quick answer is yes, as some air purifiers offer a nice cooling effect while they’re working to purify the air around you.

In general, I’d recommend looking for an air purifier that states it can also be used as a fan – like the Blueair ComfortPure Air Purifier. As a 3-in-1 device, the Blueair ComfortPure Air Purifier purifies the air and has heating and cooling controls – and it’s now £170 cheaper in this last minute Prime Day deal .

Shop the Blueair ComfortPure Air Purifier deal

Browse the Amazon Prime Day sale

Originally priced at £399, the Blueair ComfortPure Air Purifier is now available for £229.99, giving this premium purifier-fan hybrid a generous 32% discount.

Our reviewer rated it highly in his Blueair ComfortPure Air Purifier review , and commented it offers a decent amount of versatility as “not only does it effectively clean the air, removing smells and particles, but it’s also able to dispense warm air and cool rooms too.”

A lot of the time with hybrid appliances that claim to do three things at once, there’s always one feature that lets it down. That isn’t the case with the Blueair ComfortPure Air Purifier as we found during our testing.

For year round use, the Blueair ComfortPure Air Purifier uses TripleFlow Hot and Cool technology to either heat up your home or cool it down. Its cooling mode has a dual jetstream that allows it to act like a fan and expel a cooling purified airflow. For heating, the Blueair ComfortPure Air Purifier can bring rooms up to 37.7°C.

In terms of purification, the Blueair ComfortPure Air Purifier has a HEPA filter that catches allergens, dust, bacteria, smoke and odours. It’s great for homes with pets, and can purify spaces up to 78m² in as little as 60 minutes. It also oscillates to really cover the room.