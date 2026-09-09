Levoit’s new smart air purifier cleans air in just 12 minutes – but it works best when you sleep with it

QUICK SUMMARY Levoit has launched the Eleva 300X Smart Air Purifier at IFA 2026. Priced at £159.99, the Levoit Eleva 300X has three modes which can clean air in as little as 12 minutes. It also works extremely quietly so you can use it while you sleep.

At IFA 2026, Levoit unveiled its new smart air purifier , specifically designed to create a cleaner and calmer environment in your home. Where the new Levoit Eleva 300X Smart Air Purifier really shines is in the bedroom, as it works efficiently yet quietly to clean the air around you without disrupting your sleep.

What impressed me the most about the Levoit Eleva 300X Smart Air Purifier is its speed. According to Levoit, the air purifier can clean the air in your home in just 12 minutes up to 272m³/h. It has three modes – Daily Comfort, Focused Care and Advanced Care – and an Adaptive Start function which automatically purifies when it detects declines in your air quality.

Within the Levoit Eleva 300X is HEPA and carbon filters which make up its DuoShield dual-filter system. The filters can be used together or separately to capture different particles, odours and bacteria in the air. The interior also has a MaxSeal airflow design which locks these allergens inside so they don’t get released back into the air.

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Air purifiers can get quite loud, but Levoit has adapted its Eleva 300X air purifier to work as quietly as possible, especially when in Sleep Mode. After studying sleep air trends, Levoit found that the air quality in your bedroom can impact your rest and recovery, so it developed the Eleva 300X to improve your sleeping environment without disturbing you.

(Image credit: Levoit)

When in Sleep Mode, the Levoit Eleva 300X operates at just 19dB and switches off its display lights. At its loudest, it operates at 50dB but Levoit claims that it’s quiet enough for daily use in all rooms, including your bedroom. Even at night, the Levoit Eleva 300X automatically responds to the air in your room when particle levels change.

As a smart device, the Levoit Eleva 300X is compatible with the VeSync app. It uses AI insights from Levoit’s Data Lab to monitor and report on air quality in real-time. Its Sleep Air Trends section is its most impressive feature, as it allows you to create your own sleep schedule, and track changes in your air quality overnight which may have affected your sleep.

Having used a fan and air purifier hybrid overnight for the past few months, the Levoit Eleva 300X definitely appeals to me. The hotter weather left my bedroom feeling stuffy but my fan-purifier helped make the air more comfortable and clean, while also showing me the different levels of temperature, humidity and air quality throughout the night.

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