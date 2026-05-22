7 best fan deals to beat the bank holiday heat, from Dyson, Shark, Meaco and more
Stay cool in the spring/summer heat with these cheap fan deals
The bank holiday weekend is going to be hot, hot, hot! If you’re looking for ways to beat the bank holiday heat, then you need to upgrade to a new fan to help you manage the upcoming scorching temperatures.
Lucky for you, there are tons of cheap deals on bestselling fans right now across multiple retailers. Fans on offer include portable, cordless, desk and tower models, all of which are designed to keep you cool and comfortable as the weather swelters outside.
I’ve rounded up the best seven fan deals you need to tackle the next heatwave, from the likes of Dyson, Shark, Meaco, Duux and more. We’ve reviewed most of the fans on this list so you know you’re getting a good one.
Now under £200, the Dyson Cool CF1 fan is a brilliant desk fan which offers fast, safe cooling. It has multiple speeds and oscillations to keep you cool while you work. It’s also handy for use during sleep, thanks to its sleep mode which works expertly while making minimal noise. See our Dyson Cool CF1 fan review for more details.
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Get 32% off the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo at Amazon. This cordless, portable fan has five fan speeds and can be used indoors or outdoors. It has a misting option which expels small amounts of water to offer hydrated airflow. See our Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo review for more details.
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The Meaco Sefte 10” Air Circulator is now under £100 at Robert Dyas. Another compact, portable fan, the Meaco Sefte 10” Air Circulator can spread cool air around rooms up to 32 metres. It has an easy-to-use display and comes with a handy remote. See our Meaco Sefte 10” Air Circulator review for more details.
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In Duux’s spring sale, the Duux Whisper Flex 2 Fan is £30 cheaper than before. An upgraded version of the original Whisper fan, the Duux Whisper Flex 2 Fan now comes with smart features, a new control panel and remote control. See our Duux Whisper Flex 2 Fan review for more details.
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For big room cooling, the Levoit 20db Silent Tower Fan is a bladeless tower fan that has five fan speeds and four modes. Its sleep mode automatically adjusts its fan speeds as you sleep so it keeps a consistent, comfortable temperature before, during and after your night’s rest.
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The DREO Quiet Tower Fan is 20% off at Amazon. This tall tower fan operates at just 28 decibels, and has four speeds and three modes. It expels a powerful airflow up to 29 feet, and oscillates at 90 degrees. It also comes with an up to eight hour timer.
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Save £30 on the Philips AC0920 Air Purifier at John Lewis. This air purifier offers a comfortable cool feeling while also purifying the air to keep your home hygienic, fresh and allergen free.
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