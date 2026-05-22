7 best fan deals to beat the bank holiday heat, from Dyson, Shark, Meaco and more

The bank holiday weekend is going to be hot, hot, hot! If you’re looking for ways to beat the bank holiday heat, then you need to upgrade to a new fan to help you manage the upcoming scorching temperatures.

Lucky for you, there are tons of cheap deals on bestselling fans right now across multiple retailers. Fans on offer include portable, cordless, desk and tower models, all of which are designed to keep you cool and comfortable as the weather swelters outside.

I’ve rounded up the best seven fan deals you need to tackle the next heatwave, from the likes of Dyson, Shark, Meaco, Duux and more. We’ve reviewed most of the fans on this list so you know you’re getting a good one.

Levoit 20db Silent Tower Fan: was £79.99 now £59.98 at Amazon For big room cooling, the Levoit 20db Silent Tower Fan is a bladeless tower fan that has five fan speeds and four modes. Its sleep mode automatically adjusts its fan speeds as you sleep so it keeps a consistent, comfortable temperature before, during and after your night’s rest. Read more Read less ▼

DREO Quiet Tower Fan: was £74.99 now £59.98 at Amazon The DREO Quiet Tower Fan is 20% off at Amazon. This tall tower fan operates at just 28 decibels, and has four speeds and three modes. It expels a powerful airflow up to 29 feet, and oscillates at 90 degrees. It also comes with an up to eight hour timer. Read more Read less ▼