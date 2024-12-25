These 3 air fryer settings are the ones you need for cooking Christmas dinner

Merry Christmas! The main part of Christmas Day is always the eating, and while many people shrug it off as ‘just a fancy roast dinner’, cooking a full Christmas dinner with all the trimmings can be stressful.
One thing to remember when cooking Christmas dinner is it’s all about timing. Making sure everything arrives at the table at the same time and at the same temperature can be almost impossible, which is why the best air fryer can come in handy.
While most people will use the best oven to cook big meals like Christmas dinner as they have more space, having your air fryer as a backup option can alleviate stress and help ensure every component of the meal is perfectly cooked and warm. For this year’s round of cooking, here are three air fryer settings you need when cooking Christmas dinner.
1. Air fry
The first setting – and the most obvious one on an air fryer – that you need to use this Christmas is air fry. The air fry setting is the most popular one as it uses minimal amounts of oil but evenly circulates hot air around the basket to evenly cook your food. Air frying also delivers the crispiest textures so if your oven is too full with the turkey, then consider using your air fryer to make the roast potatoes – see how to cook roast potatoes in an air fryer for more details.
2. Roast
Next up is roast. The roast setting on an air fryer is primarily used for large cuts of meat. It typically uses a lower temperature to cook the meat so while it doesn’t take less time to cook a turkey in an air fryer than it does to cook it in an oven, it does save you on oven space. So, you could use the roast setting to cook your Christmas turkey or other meats, like ham and stuffing.
3. Reheat
Arguably the most underrated setting on the air fryer is reheat. While most people prefer to use the best microwave to reheat food, an air fryer is actually more efficient at this task, as it offers more consistent heat and coverage. Using the reheat function for Christmas dinner can help you keep everything warm while you wait for the turkey to cook, and it can also reheat food you’ve made in advance. This can help you save a huge amount of time and oven room, plus everything will come to the table at the same temperature – so no more cold, soggy Brussels sprouts!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Apple TV+ just gave me the best sci-fi Christmas gift ever
I love Silo, and now I get more
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Build total-body strength with one resistance band, a chair and these six exercises
Can’t be bothered to gym over the festive period? Here’s a workout you can do in your living room instead
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The ultimate air fryer Christmas cooking guide, according to Tefal experts
How to make Christmas dinner in an air fryer, including turkey, potato and dessert tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ninja’s Pro air fryer is the cheapest its ever been in this Black Friday deal
Get 33% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Is your air fryer spying on you?! New report states that it could be...
New research reveals the smart appliances in your home that could be spying on you
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ninja’s portable air fryer lets you cook full meals from anywhere – but there’s a catch
Ninja launches its most portable air fryer yet and meal preppers will love it
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Forget ovens – this supersized air fryer has a 30-litre capacity and transparent double doors
Midea’s new air fryer oven can replace almost every appliance in your kitchen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer review: a clever stacked design that's ideal for smaller kitchens
A clever air fryer that packs its 9.5-litre capacity into a small footprint
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
7 tips to keep your air fryer working for longer
How to look after your air fryer and keep it in action for longer
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
How to clean an air fryer: tutorials and tips for the basket, attachments and heating element
Get your air fryer shining again with these quick and easy cleaning tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published