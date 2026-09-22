I’m surprised this air fryer isn’t more popular, especially now it's had a huge price cut on Amazon

There are certain names that immediately spring to mind when you think of the best air fryers, with Ninja, Tefal and Cuisinart being just a few of them. However, it was actually Philips that introduced the first air fryer back in 2010, and it still has plenty of models worth considering today.

One in particular that I think deserves more attention is the Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series 7.2L. It can sometimes be overshadowed by newer models such as the 4000 Series Stacked Dual Basket and 5000 Series Megabasket, but I think it’s a great choice, especially if you’re looking for something that’s compact without sacrificing features.

Better still, it’s currently 32% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just £109.

There are presets for air frying, baking, grilling and more, whilst Philips’ Rapid Air technology circulates hot air evenly around the basket to help deliver golden, crispy results.

It also has one feature that you don’t always see on air fryers – a viewing window. That means you can keep an eye on your food as it cooks without constantly having to pull out the basket, which helps produce better results.

So, if you’re after a capable air fryer that won’t take up too much space, I’d definitely take a closer look at this one whilst it’s down to this price point.