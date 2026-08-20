Bosch takes on the Ninja Double Stack with its own stacked air fryer – and it’s already on sale

QUICK SUMMARY Bosch has launched the Series 6 Stacked Air Fryer as part of its new air fryer line-up. Priced at £209,99, the Bosch Series 6 Stacked Air Fryer has a combined 12-litre capacity, six pre-sets and MyFry settings for quick meals.

Bosch has just announced its new air fryer line-up, featuring three new exciting models. The standout from the new range is the Bosch Series 6 Stacked Air Fryer, featuring a double stacked basket design to save countertop room but double the cooking space.

Double stacked air fryers have become exceedingly popular after Ninja launched its Double Stack Air Fryer in 2024. Lots of other brands, including Philips and Cosori have launched their own versions, and now Bosch is joining the party.

A new version of its Series 6 model – which we gave four stars in our Bosch Series 6 Air Fryer review – the Bosch Series 6 Stacked Air Fryer is designed to maximise your cooking capacity while taking up minimal space in your kitchen, thanks to its 41cm x 28.5cm x 42.5cm dimensions.

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Featuring two vertically stacked six-litre baskets, the Bosch Series 6 Stack Drawer Air Fryer has a combined 12-litre capacity. It reaches temperatures between 40-230°C and with its 2800W power, the Bosch Series 6 Stacked Air Fryer uses its next-generation air circulation technology to deliver even heat distribution to both drawers.

(Image credit: Bosch)

Each basket has its own independent cooking zones, so it can cook different foods at different settings. With its Match & Sync feature, the Bosch Series 6 Stacked Air Fryer can finish cooking different dishes simultaneously so they’re ready to serve at the same time.

At the top of the two baskets is its touchscreen display which offers both manual and automatic controls, including roast, reheat, defrost and keep warm. With six pre-sets to choose from, including French fries, vegetables, poultry, fish, small pastries and MyFry, the Bosch Series 6 Stacked Air Fryer will cook at the perfect temperature and time for you, or you can adjust this yourself.

The MyFry settings are the highlight of the Bosch Series 6 Stacked Air Fryer. Similar to most of today’s coffee machines , the MyFry setting lets you save your favourite cooking settings so you can quickly make your go-to weeknight meals quicker than before.

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