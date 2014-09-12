The best Spotify Connect music system to buy 2014

By Max Parker
NOCS NS2 Air Monitors
Traditional looking speaker pair that boast a classy look, multiple streaming options and some impressive sound. There's a 3-inch Kevlar woofer, 3 4-inch tweeters and a 32-bit Digital Signal Processor which all equate to pumping noise that sounds crisp and full of clarity. Spotify Connect, Bluetooth and Apple's AirPlay are all supported plus there's a special app that helps you get the most from the speakers.
Price: 399.95 euro | NOCS
Denon Heos
Denon's Heos systems are set out a bit like Sonos, with three players - the smallest and cheapest 3, mid-range 5 and high-end 7, though they all work with Spotify Connect. The 7 packs two custom tweeters and mid-woofers, along with a subwoofer and 5 amplifiers, the 5 has two tweeters, two mid-woofers and a passive radiator, while the 3 includes 2 dedicated class D amplifiers. They can all connect together via WiFi and can fill your house with sound.
Price: Heos 7 - £499, Heos 5 - £349, Heos 3 - £249 | Denon
Naim Mu-So
Naim's first wireless music system boasts some impressive features, along with the high quality sound you'd expect from the British born company. As well as Spotify Connect, there's support for Apple Airplay, Bluetooth aptX, 3.5mm jacks, USB and of course Internet Radio. Multiple speakers can be joined together to create a Sonos like multi-room system and the sound is pumped from six Naim speaker drivers that include two dome tweeters and 450w of amplification.
Price: TBA | Release: Autumn | Naim
Revo Super Connect
The only DAB radio to feature in our list, the Super Connect is quite the looker - toting a retro wood look that would add a dash of style to any room in your house. Aside from DAB and DAB+ functionality there is of course Spotify Connect support plus WiFi internet radio and DNLA streaming from a compatible device.
Price: £249.95 | Revo
Libratone Loop
Instantly recognisable thanks to its wool covered circular appearance, the Loop has featured in a few of our round-ups before. But, now it has Spotify Connect support so it makes sense to take another look at it. Noise wise the Libratone provides great sounding music that fills a room thanks to the built-in Fullroom tech. Those wool covers we mentioned before can be replaced, letting you choose from a whole load of other colour options and there's support not only for Spotify Connect but for AirPlay and DNLA streaming too.
Price: £399 | Libratone
B&O Play A9
Another circular speaker, this time a lot more expensive and a lot larger than the Libratone Loop. Yet, it wins out with some terrific sound and a whole load of features. AirPlay, DNLA streaming are both available along with Spotify Connect, plus bass is impressive even when the volume is pumped right up.
Price: £1,699 | beoplay