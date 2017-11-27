The best accessories for your new iPhone X

Bought yourself a shiny new iPhone X have you? We can't blame you: Apple's latest and greatest handset may be expensive, but it's also ultra-fast and gorgeous to look at. It feels like Apple has set down the future of its smartphones with the iPhone X... but we digress.

Here we're going to talk about iPhone X accessories rather than the actual phone itself, so all the add-ons and extras you can buy to improve your iPhone X experience that little bit further. Not all of these have specifically made for the iPhone X, but they're all compatible.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad

The new 2017 iPhones all support wireless charging! *cheering sounds* Celebrate the new functionality by getting yourself a wireless charging pad from Belkin, a company that's been making charging pads and phone accessories for years, so knows what it's doing.

The pad itself isn't wireless of course - it plugs into the mains - but you can then drop on the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, or the iPhone X and watch the battery level rise. The pad is able to deliver a maximum of 7.5W to your phone, and it charges through most cases too.

Buy the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad for £54.95 (UK) or $59.95 (US)

AirPods

You're probably already well aware of what AirPods are even if you don't yet own a pair: these wire-free earphones were launched by Apple in 2016 alongside the iPhone 7, and offer high-quality audio streaming as well as near-instant syncing with your iOS devices.

As long as you don't mind a few strange looks as you walk down the street they're perfectly fine - and as more and more people purchase a pair, those looks will become less and less common. The AirPods come with a charging case that also keeps them protected.

iPhone X Leather Folio

You've got a host of cases and protectors to choose from for your iPhone X of course, but what about this Leather Folio number created by Apple itself? The colours you can pick from are "cosmos" blue, taupe, black and berry, so there's something to suit everyone.

Apple says the cases are "crafted from specially tanned and finished French leather for a luxurious look and feel", and there's a soft microfibre lining inside, as well as space to hold banknotes and credit cards. As the case is made by Apple itself it should fit well, at least.

Buy the iPhone X Leather Folio for £99 (UK) or $99 (US)

Zagg InvisibleShield

Maybe you don't want to fit a case of any description, but you do want to give your fantastic-looking new phone just a little bit of protection, lest something should happen to mark that mesmerising 5.8-inch iPhone X screen - which would be a disaster, obviously.

Enter the InvisibleShield from Zagg, a thin screen protector that protects against smudges, shattering and scratches while still letting you use the display as normal. The cover can be made to measure for pretty much any smartphone out there, including the iPhone X.

Sandmarc Fisheye Lens

There's no doubt the iPhone X has an exceptional camera, but you can get even more out of it with the addition of some well-chosen clip-on lenses - like the ones from Sandmarc, for example, which include the ultra wide fisheye lens we've specifically included here.

Basically, it puts more inside your shot, so whether you're trying to photograph the family at dinner or a sweeping landscape, you won't be losing people or mountains around the frame edges. Check out the macro and wide lens options available from Sandmarc too.

Buy the Sandmarc Fisheye Lens for £60.93 (UK) or $79.99 (US)

Anker PowerCore 20100

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a person in possession of a smartphone (such as the iPhone X) is going to start worrying about battery life towards the end of the day, but that doesn't have to be you with the Anker PowerCore 20100 in your pocket or bag.

As the name suggests, it packs in 20100 mAh of battery power - the iPhone X has a mere 2716 mAh by the way - so you should be good for multiple charges using this while you're out and about. It works with pretty much any phone or tablet, with the right cable.

Buy the Anker PowerCore 20100 for £28.99 (UK) or $31.69 (US)

iOttie OneTouch Car Holder

If you're off out for a spin with your precious new iPhone X then for your own safety, and the safety of others, you want a proper car mount to keep it in place while you're driving - and that's where the iOttie OneTouch Car Holder comes in, attaching to your windscreen.

Not only can it hold your iPhone X in place in either portrait or landscape mode, it's also got Qi wireless charging built in, so you'll get a battery boost as you drive (very useful if you've got turn-by-turn directions on the go). It's got everything you need from a mount.