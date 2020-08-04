Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Price, release date, news and Note 20 Plus rumours

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is being unveiled at Samsung Unpacked on August 5, and is set to be one of Samsung's most popular flagships, nudging the Note 10 and the Galaxy S20 series aside for its debut.

The phablet is rumoured to be sporting all sorts of desirable features across its two models - the Note 20 and the more premium Note 20 Ultra - with a list of impressive specs, a generous display, and a much-improved S-Pen.

While we can't confirm all of the leaks and rumours we've heard so far until official word from Samsung drops, we can root out those which seem to be on the nose, and have the weight of industry insiders behind them, so join us as we dig into the best official and unofficial news on the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 handset.

Whether you're interested in the Galaxy Note 20 specs, the Galaxy Note 20 pricing, the Galaxy Note 20 launch date or the upgrades that might be coming to that iconic S-Pen, we've got the information you need right here – and more of it continues to pour in as the date of the big reveal approaches.

What we hope is that this is the best guide to use in advance of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch, bringing you everything you need to know before Samsung makes the phone official. Based on everything that we've heard so far, it looks likely that we're in for a real treat with this new phone range.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: All the latest news

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has now confirmed that it's holding an Unpacked online launch event on 5 August – and while it hasn't mentioned the Galaxy Note 20 by name yet, this is one of the phones that's certainly going to be on show.

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 breaking cover on the 7th of August 2019, the 5th of August reveal date fits in with the schedule that Samsung likes to stick to. First the Galaxy S series phones appear, then we get the Note models.

And it's likely to be a busy event – Samsung has confirmed that it's going to reveal the Galaxy Beans earbuds and Galaxy Watch 3, and we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 2 make an appearance, and possible the Galaxy Tab S7. It'll be well worth tuning into online for tech fans.

So far we haven't heard too much about potential pricing for the Galaxy Note 20 series of phones, but a year ago the standard Note 10 started out at $949 / £869 / AU$1,499 without a contract, and we don't think Samsung will deviate too much from that this time around.

The people in the know are pointing to at least a Note 20 and a Note 20 Plus, with the latter rumoured to come in at a huge 6.9 inches in screen size. A Note 20 Ultra has also been mentioned – which might be the actual name of the Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: design and display

The rumour mill suggests that we're going to get at least two and maybe three Galaxy Note 20 models – the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and/or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Ultra and Plus might actually be the same phone.

Thanks to a long series of leaks, we now have a pretty good idea of what the phone is going to look like: minimal bezels, a punch hole front-facing camera, a flat screen and a Samsung-style camera block on the back.

Based on the renderings leaked by evleaks, I once again perfected my Note20 Ultra renderings to make them as close to reality as possible. Please enjoy. pic.twitter.com/VVuF1sxbO3July 21, 2020

The evidence is pointing towards a 6.7-inch screen for the smaller Note 20 and a 6.9-inch screen for the larger Note 20, possibly. As well as unofficial renders put together by tipsters, we've also seen some leaked shots of the Galaxy Note 20 in the wild as well.

They show the glossy back of the phone, as well as the front and sides of the screen, and you can see the famous Samsung build quality on show. It doesn't appear as though we're going to get a really curved 'waterfall' style display as some early rumours suggested.

#Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Live Images leaked! Shows us the Black Colour of the phone and wow, it does look good. The glass for Black variant seems to remain glossy while some colours will get Matte AG Glass finish.#GalaxyNote20UltraSOURCE, images uploaded by: @jimmyispromo pic.twitter.com/SKvDsGLgivJuly 7, 2020

It appears that Samsung has been feeling left out of the leaks party, because it's also managed to post unconfirmed renders to its own website as well, which you can see in the embedded tweak below.

This is the copper colour that we're expecting, and it looks rather good – the other colours that we've heard about so far are black, grey and green, so you should have several shades to pick from if you're picking up a Note 20.

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5eJuly 1, 2020

Other rumours have been pointing to a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate (which is pretty much par for the course for a flagship phone in 2020), but the jury's still out on potential sizes.

However, it seems that an in-screen camera is off the table this time around... maybe wait for the Note 21 for that one (or will it be the Note 30?). From the design leaks we've seen so far, consider us very interested.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: specs and features

The rear-facing camera is undoubtedly one of the key features of any smartphone these days, but reputable leaks suggest that the new flagship phone is not going to come packing the same 100x space-zoom monster camera seen in the S20 Ultra.

However, we can still expect to get some seriously high quality photos from the Galaxy Note 20. Remember that top-end S20 model has a quad-lens rear camera – 108 MP wide + 48 MP telephoto + 12 MP ultrawide + 0.3 MP time-of-flight – and so the Note 20 should have a camera setup built along similar lines.

EXCLUSIVE: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus renders, dimensions and 360 degrees video https://t.co/2RV9lneQPi#samsung #android #note20plusThanks to collaboration with @OnLeaks pic.twitter.com/7shS1lBQi3May 24, 2020

The consensus among the hard-working leakers of the internet seems to be that the Plus or Ultra model of the Galaxy Note 20 is going to come with a 108MP main camera (the same as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, plus a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 13MP periscope lens.

In previous years there hasn't been a huge leap in terms of specs and performance from the S Series to the Note series, and it looks as though that might be the case again here. Still, what upgrades there are (and of course that S Pen) should make the Note 20 a compelling proposition.

Under the hood, all the signs are pointing to the Snapdragon 865 or even the as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 865+ processor, which would certainly give the phone a fair amount of oomph. As usual, that mobile CPU might be replaced by Samsung's own Exynos brand in certain parts of the world, but the performance should be broadly similar.

From what we've heard, the standard Note 20 will pack a 4,000mAh battery, and the Note 20 Plus (or Ultra) will go even bigger. At this point in 2020, 5G should be a given, and there are rumours that the S Pen will get some upgrades too – working as a laser pointer if needed.