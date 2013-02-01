Temple Run 2 Alternatives to play on Android and iPhone

Previous Next 1/9

Canabalt HD

Considered to be a game which helped inspire the raft of endless runners now on the App Store and Google Play, Canabalt is based around a little man who looks like he has jumped out of Michael Jackson's Billie Jean video running on top of buildings. The faster you run through the levels, the tougher it became to clock up points. In the latest update, the side-scrolling action has been given a 3D makeover adding slicker visuals.

Price: £1.99 | Platform: Android and iPhone | Download Canabalt HD Android app | Download Canabalt HD iPhone app