Logitech G502 Lightspeed vs Razer Naga Pro: which gaming mouse is right for you?

Are you in the market for a new gaming mouse? Perhaps you’re new to the world overclocked gaming and want to snag yourself a great accessory to go with your keyboard, or maybe you’re a seasoned vet who wants to trade that tired old rodent in for something new and fancy.

Well, you’re in luck because we’ve taken two of the best premium gaming mice from our best gaming mouse 2021 buying guide and compared them in all that ways that matter, including build quality, sensor performance, button customisation and much more.

Both these mice are highly rated, but just as one of the best gaming headsets or best gaming keyboards may be right for one gamer, it may be too much or simply inappropriate for another. There's so much to consider when buying a gaming mouse, and this Logitech G502 Lightspeed vs Razer Naga Pro comparison feature will help highlight which gamers they lean towards.

LOGITECH G502 LIGHTSPEED VS RAZER NAGA PRO: SPECS

As a premium device, it’s no surprise the G502 Lightspeed is on the larger size, with dimensions that measure up as 12.12 s 7.52 x 4.11cm. However, that size doesn’t lead to a heavy device, with it only weighing in at 114g. It comes with 11 programmable buttons and a 16,000 dpi HERO sensor as standard.

The Naga Pro doesn’t change the look and feel of the previous model – the Naga Trinity – with dimensions that measure as 19.5 x 17.5 x 7.1 cm. It comes with a 20,000 dpi optical sensor for cutting-edge accuracy and precision and Razer’s own optical mouse switches, making the Naga Pro ideal for MMOs, MOBAs and FPS/battle royale games.

LOGITECH G502 LIGHTSPEED VS RAZER NAGA PRO: DESIGN AND BUILD QUALITY

While some ‘green’ materials can often feel very flimsy or insubstantial, the PVC-free plastic Logitech has used for the G502 Lightspeed is surprisingly solid. It’s two main buttons feature a new tensioning system that makes it far more rewarding click, while the position of its remaining nine buttons is ergonomic enough to fit most gaming setups and play styles.

The Naga Pro is surprisingly svelte for a mouse at this price point, but that modest form factor utilises a smooth chassis with a textured quality on the side for extra grip. It also utilises PTFE on its mouse feet (the same material used to coat non-stick pans), delivering exceptional grip when you’re playing an FPS and need extra grip to avoid slipping.

LOGITECH G502 LIGHTSPEED VS RAZER NAGA PRO: FEATURES AND PERFORMANCE

The G502 Lightspeed has a ton of features right out of the box, including a tuneable weight system (for adjusting the mouse weight for certain game styles and sensitivities, customisable RGB lighting via its LIGHTSYNC system and the ability to get 2.5 hours of use out of a five minute charge (as well as 60 hours for a full one).

The Naga Pro features Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless technology, which delivers low latency, seamless frequency hopping and up to 100 hours of use out of a single full charge. It’s definitely up there with wired options when it comes to the strength of its signal. Some versions also come bundled with the magnetic Chroma dock.

LOGITECH G502 LIGHTSPEED VS RAZER NAGA PRO: CUSTOMISATION

Customisation is a calling card of the G502 Lightspeed, with those 11 programmable buttons (ideal for players who enjoy strategy or MOBA games). It also includes customisable lighting (because what premium gaming mouse would be complete without that) and those adjustable weights.

Much like the G502 Lightspeed, the Naga Pro plenty of customisation features to its name, including the ability to swap out its side plate. There are three options, with a two, six and 12-button layout available. There are up to 20 programmable buttons so even the most complex of games can be tailored here.

LOGITECH G502 LIGHTSPEED VS RAZER NAGA PRO: PRICING AND VERDICT

Much like the Naga Pro, the G502 Lightspeed is a premium gaming accessory and it comes with a price that reflects that. Depending on where you look, you should be able to pick one up for around £130/$175, and with a wireless signal that’s been tuned for competitive eSports play and that impressive battery life, and it’s hard to argue.

In terms of price, the Naga Pro will set you back around £150/$200, which is a little more expensive than the G502 Lightspeed, but you are getting more features for your money. Overall, the Naga Pro is the mouse of choice for those who want to play at a highly competitive level with lots of customisation options and high speed mechanical switches for fast inputs.