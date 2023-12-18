Last-minute Christmas shopping in time for delivery: 5 gift ideas for tech-lovers

It's nearly the big day itself, but if you've not managed to nail all of your Christmas shopping just yet, there's still time. Whether you've been busy, haven't managed to nail down the perfect gift or just forgot, we've got some handy picks to keep you in everyone's good books.

But when is the last day to get your presents on Santa's sleigh in time for the 25th?

The good old post office has a couple of different deadlines depending on which type of posting you plump for. For 1st Class postage, it's the 20th of December (Wednesday), while 2nd Class packages need to be sent by the 18th in order to arrive on time.

After that, you'll have to go for a special delivery, with the 22nd of December being the last day for guaranteed special delivery (at an extra cost).

Evri (formerly Hermes) has listed the 19th of December as the last day for courier collections while the last chance to send a parcel Standard delivery from a ParcelShop or Evri Locker is by 11am on the 20th. On the 21st you can send a parcel via next day delivery from a ParcelShop or Evri Locker, but it has to be before 11am.

The last posting day for Parcelforce is the 21st for next day delivery or the 20th for two day delivery, while DHL's final day is the 20th of December.

Last-minute Christmas shopping for tech lovers

