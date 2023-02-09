I tried the Hakii Mix smart headband headphones with 'Air Conduction Technology'

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Being the proud curator of T3's best running headphones guide, I came across and reviewed quite a few earbuds and headphones, but the Hakii Mix was the first smart headband headphones I've tried as far as I can remember. These "game changer" wearables use Air Conduction Technology to transfer sound to your ears and come with a range of accessories, stickers and other goodies included in the box.

As a journalist working in the fitness tech space, I tend not to take claims too seriously. I mean, Air Conduction Technology? Isn't it just the standard way headphones transmit sound, by vibrating the air around the drivers? If that's the case, the Hakii Mix is essentially a headband with small speakers built into it. Maybe not a game-changer technology, but it's worth a try, I thought.

The Hakii Mix is more akin to bone-conduction headphones than traditional in-ear buds, thanks to its open-ear construction. But unlike those, the Hakii Mix doesn't resonate the cheekbones to create sound; it merely plays music through the speakers placed near the ears. The sound is directional, but others will also be able to hear it if they are close to the speakers. This isn't the case with bone-conduction headphones.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The Hakii Mix boasts extra large 22mm drivers and an algorithm that's said to analyse the sound played through the speakers to deliver high-quality output. And sure enough, you need the extra large drivers to hear music played through the headband, as they aren't in the ear canal and are prone to get drained by environmental sounds.

The sound coming from the Hakii Mix, albeit not loud, is clear enough; it's akin to listening to music via a quiet speaker. You can still hear it, even if you're outside, but you'll have to crank up the volume to the maximum, especially if traffic is around. Again, listening to music via bone-conduction headphones is a similar experience, but those will sound a bit better due to the way they deliver sound.

As for comfort, I expected the Hakii Mix to be slightly cumbersome to wear for longer, but surprisingly, the silicone band, which weighs only 90 grams, wasn't at all uncomfortable. I wore it over my cap (opens in new tab) for running and just as is at home (no one needs to see how I looked then), and on both occasions, I didn't wish the Hakii Mix off my head.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Better still, thanks to the headband nature of the headphones, they also work as sweat blockers, something other headphones definitely can't do. The front of the band can be detached and washed, and the silicone part is IPX5-rated for sweat and water resistance, so it's safe to assume the Hakii Mix won't turn unusable after a few running sessions.

Should you buy the Hakii Mix smart headband headphones? It's an interesting concept, but I doubt I'll be ditching my Jabra Elite 7 Active or the Beats Fit Pro for it, despite the otherwise decent 8-hour battery life and dual noise-cancelling microphones. If you fancy trying them, head to Hakii (opens in new tab) today to learn more about availability and price.